Houston Texans Star Predicted to Bolt for NFC Team
The Houston Texans may face some considerable challenges this offseason, as they don't have a whole lot of cap space to work with to get better.
As a result, the Texans may also lose key players, such as wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has compiled a list of the best landing spots for some top free agents, and he has Diggs heading to the New York Giants.
"With the Giants holding a top-three draft pick, expectations are that they will make a play for one of the top quarterbacks in the class," Cameron wrote. "Pairing Diggs’ experience with Malik Nabers would provide a young passer with quality weapons in the receiving game and ample opportunity to produce quickly."
A union between Diggs and the Giants seems a bit odd given that the former is 31 years old and probably wants to win now. New York is a rebuilding franchise, and you have to wonder how Diggs would behave with a team in that situation.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has made it abundantly clear that he wants Diggs back, and some momentum does seem to be building toward Diggs re-upping with Houston.
Diggs was traded to the Texans last April and was expected to revolutionize their offense, but he tore his ACL eight games into the season.
During his time on the field in 2024, the four-time Pro Bowler caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.
Diggs could probably be had on a one-year deal, so we'll see if Houston attempts to retain him.