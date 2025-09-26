Texans-Titans Week 4 Injury Report: Derek Stingley Official Status
The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans have officially revealed their injury reports ahead of their Week 4 divisional showdown, where one team will be bound to secure its first win of the 2025 NFL season.
Here's the latest injury statuses from each side before this weekend's kickoff in Houston:
Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 9/26)
- CB Derek Stingley: QUESTIONABLE (oblique)
Tennessee Titans Injury Report (as of 9/26)
- OT JC Latham: OUT (hip)
- LB Dorian Mausi: QUESTIONABLE (back)
- WR Bryce Oliver: OUT (knee)
- S Kevin Winston Jr.: DOUBTFUL (hamstring)
For the Texans, there's only one player up in the air in terms of their availability: star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who will be questionable due to an oblique injury.
Stingley suffered the injury during the second quarter of Week 3's game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, thus taking him out of the mix for the entire second half, and now could have the chance to keep him sidelined for another week.
The Texans' corner was a limited participant in team practice for their third and final session of the week, not being seen for their session available to the media on Friday, and was a DNP for the previous two.
While not listed on the Texans' injury report, Houston will also be without recently-signed fullback Jakob Johnson, who was placed on Injured Reserve a couple of days ahead of Week 4 with a hamstring ailment that will keep him out until at least Week 9.
As for the Titans, their biggest absence centers on right tackle JC Latham. Tennessee's second-year offensive lineman will be out of the fold for his third-straight game after suffering from a hip injury in Week 1 vs. the Denver Broncos, leaving the Tennessee starting offensive line one key name short.
Receiver Bryce Oliver will also join Latham on that inactives list for this weekend.
Expect Stingley's status to become much clearer for the Texans leading up to kickoff later this weekend, and if he is forced to miss his first game of the season, expect a much bigger responsibility on the plate of Kamari Lassiter and Tremon Smith on the boundary.