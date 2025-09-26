Texans, C.J. Stroud Linked to Eerie Behind-the-Scenes Buzz
It looks like there could be some interesting action going on behind the curtain for the 0-3 Houston Texans.
Of course, it's been far from a strong start to the new season for the Texans' offense and C.J. Stroud. The offensive play calling is still finding its groove under first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley, the offensive line hasn't remained consistent, the run game remains lacking, and with all of those factors in play, it's not quite the optimal landscape for Stroud under center.
Now, Stroud has been facing a bit of blowback for how the Texans have begun the year off, but in the mind of The Athletic insider Dianna Russini, Stroud is far from the root cause of Houston's offensive lapses.
Instead, it's been a combination of surrounding factors being showcased on the field through three weeks that haven't panned out in Stroud's favor, but Russini also hinted at action going on behind closed doors for the Texans that could be a part of the mix, too.
“C.J. Stroud is really good," Russini said on The Dan Le Betard Show. "They are still trying to figure themselves out on offense. They have a new play caller. They have a different-looking offensive line. I still think they're still working some kinks out.
"He's still good. I'm not in the camp of– he's ruining his opportunity here to get some mega extension– I just think there's still a lot of work to be done. There are some things going on behind the scenes that I think we are going to find out about soon."
It's largely a situation in the shadows Russini's describing, but that subtle note could be another hint as to why the operation in Houston remains off course through their first three weeks of the season, and one that we'll more than likely have uncovered in the very near future.
But from a big picture lens, the general sentiment from Russini remains fair for the Texans and their star quarterback.
Stroud, while he hasn't lived up to the expectations he established during his rookie season, shouldn't be the number-one cause to blame for Houston's mess. Time and time again in the NFL, a dysfunctional situation can make-or-break the ceiling we see from a talented quarterback.
Stroud has proven to be an effective leader of the offense in years past and hasn't just lost his powers. But, with protection issues upfront lingering from last season, penalties and mistakes frequently putting the offense in poor situations, a lack of run game, and still in a learning period of Caley's offensive attack, it's easy to see how the season has started off sluggish for Houston.
Now, the Texans have the daunting task of climbing back from down 0-3, and it starts with surrounding Stroud with a more sound operation.
Perhaps there's more going on behind the scenes than what meets the eye, but if they can get over the hump in Week 4 vs. the Tennessee Titans, that could be the start of overcoming the first quarter of the season filled with immense adversity.