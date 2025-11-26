Texans, Colts List Multiple Notable Names on First Injury Report

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts have revealed a first look at their injury report ahead of this weekend's divisional matchup.

Here's the full injury outlook for both the Texans and Colts after their first practices of the week:

Houston Texans Injury Report

– CB Jalen Pitre: LIMITED (concussion)



– QB C.J. Stroud: FULL (concussion)



– CB Ajani Carter: DNP (hamstring)



– LB Jamal Hill: DNP (hamstring)



– OT Blake Fisher: DNP (illness)



– OT Trent Brown: LIMITED (hand)



– DE Denico Autry: DNP (knee)

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report

– LB Jaylon Carlies: FULL (ankle)



– DT Neville Gallimore: LIMITED (knee)



– CB Sauce Gardner: LIMITED (back)



– QB Daniel Jones: LIMITED (fibula)

C.J. Stroud, Jalen Pitre Still in Concussion Protocol

The biggest update for the Texans to take note of comes within the status of their starting quarterback, C.J. Stroud, who was a full participant in practice for the first time since suffering his concussion in Week 9, and brings some added optimism for his availability against the Colts.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans stated after practice that both Stroud and Jalen Pitre, who was a limited participant himself, were both still in the concussion protocol, but still awaiting their first contact practice of the week. There’s ample time for both to return before the weekend.

As for those that didn't suit up for the Texans in practice: second-year offensive tackle Blake Fisher sat out due to an illness, defensive end Denico Autry was DNP with a knee injury, and defenders Jamal Hill and Ajani Carter were DNPs due to hamstring injuries.

Fisher could be in line to practice during the Texans' remaining two sessions of the week with an illness, but Hill and Carter could see their status up in the air in Indianapolis with a bit more of a pressing injury themselves.

Autry has been a frequent appearance on the Texans' injury report in recent weeks, but has been active for their past six games.

Colts Name Daniel Jones, Sauce Gardner as Limited Participants

On the Colts' end, two big names immediately stick out in the form of Sauce Gardner and Daniel Jones, who each practiced in limited capacity with back and fibula injuries, respectively.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen would mention that Jones was "good to go" following their first practice, but didn't get too deep into the details of what his injury entailed.

“All I’ve got for you is he’s got a fibula, and that’s it,” Steichen said to the media. “I’m not going to get into specifics but he’s out there. He’s playing. He’s practicing. He’s good to go.”

Both sides will have names to keep an eye on before kickoff this weekend on Sunday at 12 PM CT in Lucas Oil Stadium, still with two more team practices on the horizon before official statuses are revealed.

