Houston Texans Pull Off Trade with Vikings to Land Intriguing DB
The Houston Texans have swung yet another trade in the NFL Draft, this time sending the 102nd and 142nd overall picks to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for pick Nos. 97 and 187.
The Texans then proceeded to select USC Trojans defensive back Jaylin Noel with the 97th overall pick.
Smith is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 59 tackles, four tackles for loss and a couple of interceptions.
The 21-year-old spent his entire collegiate career at USC, arriving in 2021 and carving out a significant role as soon as his sophomore season.
Smith didn't post huge numbers with the Trojans, accumulating just three picks and five passes defended throughout his NCAA tenure, but his solid speed and versatility were obviously major lures for the Texans.
The 5-foot-11 defender is capable of playing both cornerback and safety, and we know how much Houston values strong secondary play.
The Texans have one of the best defensive backfields in football, and Smith will join a group that already includes names such as Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre, Calen Bullock and the recently added C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Houston extended both Stingley and Pitre recently, ensuring that two of its top young defensive players remain around for the long haul.
Smith may not see extensive playing time right from the jump due to the excessive depth the Texans have in their secondary, but he will definitely provide DeMeco Ryans with an impressive young option moving forward.
Houston has won two straight AFC South division titles.