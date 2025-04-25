Texans Trade Down for Giants to Snag Potential Franchise QB
The Houston Texans have traded the 25th overall pick of the NFL Draft, sending it to the New York Giants in exchange for pick Nos. 34 and 99 as well as a future third-rounder.
The Giants selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the pick.
The Texans entered the draft with a couple of very clear needs along their offensive line and in their receiving corps, but with numerous players at both positions coming off the board before Houston was on the clock, the Texans obviously felt it was better to trade down.
It's a shrewd move by Houston, which should still be able to land a good lineman or a receiver with the 34th pick, and it picked up some extra draft capital on top of that.
We'll see what the Texans decide to do on Day 2 of the draft, as they now have four picks in the second and third rounds.
Houston has won back-to-back AFC South division titles and has captured playoff victories in two consecutive campaigns, but it's pretty clear that the Texans have an overall talent deficiency that has prevented them from reaching the next level.
That's why accumulating as much draft capital as possible is a wise move by Houston, which certainly needs to provide C.J. Stroud with some more help, both in terms of protection and weapons.
The Texans went into the offseason with very limited financial flexibility, so they are relying heavily on the draft in order to improve their roster.