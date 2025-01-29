Houston Texans Urged to Make Major Offseason Move
The NFL offseason is coming up quickly and the Houston Texans are going to be a very intriguing team to watch. After coming up short in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, there is work to be done.
C.J. Stroud is one of the best young quarterbacks in football, but there are major questions about his supporting cast.
Tank Dell could miss the entire 2025 season, although the Texans are optimistic about him coming back to full strength at some point in the future. Stefon Diggs is set to hit free agency and is coming off of a torn ACL that ended his 2024 campaign early as well.
With that being said, Houston has run well short of options for Stroud to utilize.
Heading into the offseason, the Texans have to figure out how to build a legitimate support system for Stroud. They will need to add a wide receiver or re-sign one to make sure he has a No. 1 target.
Randy Gurzi of Toro Times has urged the team to make one specific move to help fix that issue. He thinks that Houston needs to re-sign Diggs.
"Adding Stefon Diggs never made the impact Houston hoped it would. The veteran wideout suffered a torn ACL during a win over the Indianapolis Colts, sending him to the IR after eight games," Gurzi wrote. "Diggs finished his first season with the Texans by recording 496 yards and three touchdowns on 47 receptions. Those numbers are fine but they could have been even better if C.J. Stroud wasn't constantly under duress."
"That's why Houston needs to ensure they not only fix their offensive line but also find a way to retain Diggs for one more season. Diggs sounds willing to return and while he might not be the Pro Bowler he once was, he's more than capable of doing damage — especially with the attention Nico Collins commands."
As mentioned by Gurzi, Diggs racked up 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns and caught 47 passes. He showed great chemistry with Stroud and the ability to be a playmaker within the Texans' offense.
Everything about his future with the team will depend on what kind of contract he's looking to get.
Bringing Diggs back would make a lot of sense. If they can get him to sign a one or two-year deal at a team-friendly cost, it would be the best possible scenario at wide receiver for the team.
Only time will tell what his market ends up being, but there seems to be a very real chance that Houston will do everything in its power to keep him in the fold.