Houston Texans Urged to Pursue Major Trade with Falcons
The Houston Texans are set to enter the NFL playoffs after winning the AFC South division. However, there are a lot of needs that the team will have to focus on fixing in the upcoming offseason.
One of those needs will be to add more weapons for star quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Tank Dell has no timetable for a return to the field at this point in time following the brutal leg injury that he suffered. Stefon Diggs is set to become a free agent this offseason as well.
With that in mind, one intriguing idea has been suggested as a possible option for the Texans.
Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News has suggested that Houston could look to pull off an intriguing trade with the Atlanta Falcons for tight end Kyle Pitts.
"Pitts has been a good tight end, but hasn't come close to the lofty expectations placed upon him when coming out of Florida. Now of course, a lot of that blame can fall on the shoulders of the Falcons, their scheming, and the quarterbacks they've had at Pitts' disposal. Because of that, Pitts could be dealt away in the offseason. Houston should send a late Day Two or early Day Three pick to the Falcons in exchange for Pitts' services, especially if they utilize him all over the offense and get him the targets he deserves."
Not long ago, Pitts was expected to develop into being a top-tier tight end. However, his development has not gone quite as planned.
Many believe that the Falcons have not utilized Pitts the right way. A change of scenery could do him well.
During the 2024 NFL season, Pitts has played in 16 games. He has caught 45 passes for 587 yards and four touchdowns. Pitts has averaged 13.0 yards per reception.
Sending a late day two or early day three pick would be well worth it for Houston. Alongside Stroud, there is a chance that Pitts could end up taking a big step in the right direction.
At 24 years old, Pitts has plenty of time to turn things around. Being given a fresh start with the Texans would be a breath of fresh air for him. He would fit right into the offense that Houston runs.
All of this is just an idea at this point in time, but it is one that would make sense. The upcoming offseason could be very intriguing for the Texans.