The Houston Texans have been among the busiest teams in the NFL throughout this year's free agency process in getting this roster better and more refined on both sides of the ball.

But as the draft now sits just over a month away, the offseason work to getting this group ready for the 2026 campaign is far from over.

As it concerns the Texans, their needs in the draft now look a bit different than they did this time a month ago. By adding multiple starters on both sides of the ball to fill a few of their biggest needs, it allows the front office to be a bit more flexible in their approach to selecting their next batch of rookies headed into next season.

With that in mind, let's sort through a new three-round mock draft for the Texans to unpack how exactly this team could attack their first four picks on the board.

R1, P28: Kayden McDonald | DT, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before free agency got off and running, the Texans were almost sure to take a deep look into taking an offensive lineman with their first pick on the board here at 28. But after their aggressiveness in signing multiple starters upfront in Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith, they can turn their attention to the other side of the ball to fill a void on the defensive interior.

McDonald is one of the best defensive tackle prospects in the class, graded out as one of college's best interior run defenders throughout 2025 via PFF, and was a versatile fit on the inside of Ohio State's front by playing over 150 snaps lined up in both the A and B-gap.

Next to Sheldon Rankins, or even as a depth piece behind last year's standout tackle Tommy Togiai, McDonald would be well worth an investment here at 28 to get this defensive line even younger and more explosive than it already is.

R2, P38 (via WAS): Emmanuel Pregnon | OG, Oregon

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Considering the Texans have extra flexibility in round two thanks to last offseason's trade sending Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, it allows this front office to keep continued aggressiveness on getting this offensive line right for both now and the future.

Adding one of the best guards in college football, like Emmanuel Pregnon, would certainly allow the Texans to keep their foot on the gas for those offensive upgrades.

The 6-foot-5, 318-pound redshirt senior is a bit older compared to some other guards around this range at 24 years old, but brings clear depth upfront who's excelled both as a run and pass-blocker, and has over 750 snaps at left guard across the last three years that could make him a surefire long-term starter in the NFL.

R2, P59: Jadarian Price | RB, Notre Dame

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (RB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Houston's already invested heavily into their running back room this offseason by adding David Montgomery in a trade involving two day-three picks and a former second-rounder in Juice Scruggs. But even when factoring him into the mix next to second-year runner Woody Marks, there's still room for at least one more depth piece that can really take this rushing offense over the top.

Price isn't quite the home run hitter that Marks is, or someone who would handle the bulk of the carries like Montgomery projects to do. But as shown last year with Notre Dame, he can, at the very least, be a complementary change-of-pace back that allows this backfield to be even more dynamic and deeper than the room projects to be.

Price also voiced at the combine that he had a "really good" meeting with Houston earlier this month, which could be a hint of what Houston's internal interest in someone like Price might really be.

Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price says he’s met with the #Texans. Said it was one of the better interviews he had yesterday. pic.twitter.com/NdfyUOnD6N — Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch) February 27, 2026

R3, P69: Connor Lew | C, Auburn

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn offensive lineman Connor Lew (OL32) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The one spot on the Texans' offensive line that remains the biggest question mark headed into next season is how their depth may inevitably shake out. Jake Andrews could very well be the starter for a second consecutive season, or veteran signing Evan Brown may fill into that role as well.

Or, the Texans could even invest in one of this year's top center prospects in the class, like Auburn's Connor Lew, to compete for that spot, or at the very least, add in some necessary depth to the room and a developmental piece to lean on for the future.

Lew is just 20 years old as one of the youngest prospects at his position within the class, has over 400 starts at center across the past three years in college, and is currently ranked the top center prospect on PFF's big board.