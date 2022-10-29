Titans at Texans: WR Brandin Cooks 'Questionable' - Can Houston Still Win?

HOUSTON — The 1-4-1 Houston Texans will likely be without wide receiver Nico Collins for Sunday's contest against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans. Collins sustained a groin injury in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and did not participate in a full week of practice.

The Texans will have a major void to fill in the absence of Collins. But Houston's wide receiver corps could take an additional hit with veteran wideout Brandin Cooks being questionable with a wrist injury.

Cooks was a full participant during practice Thursday and Friday. And ahead of the Texans' Week 8 contest at NRG Stadium, Wednesday marked the only day of practice Cooks missed — but due to a veteran's day.

Cooks, amid trade rumors, has not been at his best so far this season. Through the first six games of the year, he has recorded 281 yards on 28 catches and has yet to crack over 100 receiving yards in a game.

"He’s an explosive player," Texans wide receivers coach Ben McDaniels said. "We’ve got to continue to try and stress that and find ways for that to be the case. That’s an every-week thing that we’re always going to put a focus on and try and help our best players be their best on Sunday."

If Cooks is unavailable for the Texans', his absence could make for a long day for Houston's weakened wide receiver group.

The Texans will rely upon the contributions of Phillip Dorsett and Tyron Johnson against the Titans, and Cooks' absence would allow Tennessee's secondary to limit their potential success.

"When they focus on him [Cooks], sometimes the ball goes elsewhere, which is a positive for us," McDaniels said. "Brandin is a known commodity in this league, so I don’t really think there are any surprises from them as far as the defense is concerned on who he’s going to be and their ability to game plan for him."

Collins is leading the Texans in receiving yards with 305, while Cooks leads the team with 47 targets during the first quarter of the season. Without either of their top two receivers, the Texans will have a daunting task against the Titans as they try to stay undefeated within the AFC South. ... so the Texans cross their fingers regarding one sore wrist.

