Moving On: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Addresses Deshaun Watson Suspension

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans won't have to deal with Deshaun Watson again until December.

HOUSTON -- Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has moved on from the franchise that drafted him. Now, the Texans are doing the same. 

First-year coach Lovie Smith was asked about Watson's six-game suspension for the start of the season. Smith was brief, hoping to talk about the current players on the roster rather than someone who hasn't worn a Texans uniform since 2020. 

“What happened again? Another player for somebody else's team?" Smith said Monday after training camp. "I ain't paid a whole [lot of attention], as you can see. [We have] 91 guys here kind of occupying all of our time. I know the rest of the league is kind of moving on and whatever is happening they're good for.”

Watson, traded this offseason to the Cleveland Browns, demanded a trade prior to the 2021 season when Houston hired general manager Nick Caserio and former-coach David Culley. Since March of 2021, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback has faced 25 civil lawsuits against his name, accusing him of actions ranging from inappropriate behavior to sexual assault during massage sessions.

One of the 25 lawsuits was dropped after the judge ruled the petition had to be amended with the plaintiff's name.

On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced Watson would be suspended without pay, but would not be fined for violating the league's personal conduct policy. As of Monday, Watson has settled with 20 of the 24 lawsuits against his name. According to prosecuting lawyer Tony Buzbee, Watson has agreed to settle with three of the four active lawsuits against him. 

Earlier this offseason, the Texans reached settlements with 30 women that were prepared to make claims against the organization for its alleged role in "enabling Watson's behavior" while he was still with the team. According to Buzbee, only one woman filed a case against the Texans, but that lawsuit also has been settled prior to the start of training camp. 

The NFL released a statement following the Robinson's ruling, stating that they appreciated "her diligence and professionalism" throughout the process.

"In light of her findings, the league is reviewing Judge Robinson's imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on the next steps." 

The Texans will face Watson and Browns at home on Dec. 4. 

