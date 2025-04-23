Insider Links Texans to Two Top-Rated RB Prospects
The Houston Texans have been pinned as one of the more unpredictable teams to predict heading into this year's draft.
With a general manager like Nick Caserio at the helm, it's always hard to project which way this Texans front office could go come draft time as he has continued to show little to no reservations in shaking up the board time after time.
And perhaps this go-around, that trend could continue, as the Texans are now one of many teams linked to potentially eyeing an upgrade at the running back position early in the draft.
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Texans are one of many teams looking to improve their rushing attack. He notes two potential names to watch for the job: North Carolina's Omarion Hampton and Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson.
"Several teams are anticipating a run on RBs at some point," Fowler said. "North Carolina's Omarion Hampton could go earlier than expected... Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson could also go earlier than most think. Enough teams have him very high on their RB board, meaning late Round 1 isn't totally out of the question. Contenders such as the Texans, Chiefs and Commanders are looking to improve their ground games."
In a class highly touted for its running back prestige in the mid-rounds, it's not totally shocking to see the Texans among teams taking note of the talent level at the position. Even with a strong option to lean on in the backfield like Joe Mixon, spending capital on a young, explosive runner within one of their top 100 picks could be a direction to keep an eye on.
Hampton and Henderson have each been hovering around that late-round one to early-round two heading into this week's events, but as with any passing draft, there's always a bit of madness bound to ensue.
If the Texans see the right candidate falling their way, or even feel compelled enough to trade up and get the guy they truly covet, don't be shocked to see the Houston brass dip their hand into the pool of running backs earlier than expected if rumors hold to form.
The 2025 NFL Draft will get kicked off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
