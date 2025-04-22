Texans Daily

Insider Drops Crushing NFL Draft News for Houston Texans

An insider has delivered some rough NFL Draft news for the Houston Texans.

Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts after an injury to wide receiver Tank Dell (not pictured) during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans may have won their second straight AFC South division title this past season, and they also may have captured a playoff win for the second consecutive year, but it's obvious this time has major issues that need to be rectified.

The Texans' most glaring weakness of all is along their offensive line, especially after trading perennial Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil earlier this offseason.

As a result, Houston is widely expected to select an offensive lineman with the 25th overall pick of the NFL Draft, and the Texans seem to have their sights set on Texas Longhorns tackle Kelvin Banks.

There is only one problem, though: it's looking less and less likely that Banks will be available when Houston is on the clock.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has revealed that he would be "surprised" if Banks is still on the board past pick No. 11, and Sports Illustrated's community mock draft is actually projecting the San Francisco 49ers to nab him with the 11th overall selection.

Banks entered 2024 considered a top-10 talent, but a rather underwhelming campaign caused his draft stock to slip, so much so that some have even felt he could end up going in the second round.

But the closer we get to draft day, the more it looks like Banks will be selected in the top half of Day 1, which would be bad news for a Houston squad that desperately needs to find answers in the trenches.

The good news is that there should be other offensive linemen available, so the Texans will come away with someone this Thursday. It just probably won't be Banks.

