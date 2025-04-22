Insider Reveals the Player Texans Most Want in NFL Draft
The Houston Texans are coming off of a 2024 NFL campaign in which they won 10 games and captured their second straight AFC South division title, but once again, they didn't have quite enough to get over the hump.
The Texans had some very clear issues this past season, with problems along the offensive line being chief among them. As a result, most are expecting Houston to select an offensive lineman with the 25th overall pick of the NFL Draft.
Of course, the question is, who will Houston select, and will the player the Texans want actually be on the board when they are ready to pick?
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has revealed that Houston's No. 1 target this Thursday is Texas Longhorns tackle Kelvin Banks.
Banks' draft stock has fallen thanks to a rather underwhelming season, but heading into 2024, he was viewed by many as a top-10 prospect in this year's class.
That means the Texans may be able to find significant value in Banks if he is still available when they are on the clock, which is obviously no guarantee.
Houston traded away five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil earlier this offseason, further exacerbating its need or more help in the trenches. The Texans have apparently been considering numerous offensive linemen at No. 25, but Banks seems to be at the top of their wish list.
Considering Houston allowed 54 sacks this past season, selecting a tackle or guard with its first-round pick appears to be the best route to take.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud Gets Honest on Relationship with Steph Curry
MORE: Texans' DeMeco Ryans Issues Bold Statement Ahead of NFL Draft
MORE: Houston Texans Predicted to Swing Bold Trade With Steelers
MORE: Analyst Delivers Puzzling NFL Draft Warning for Houston Texans
MORE: Texans' NFL Draft Plans Could be Spoiled by Hated AFC Rival