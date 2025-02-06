Massive Offensive Weapon Shockingly Projected to Slip to Texans
The Houston Texans probably didn't expect to find themselves in need of weapons heading into the offseason, but nevertheless, here they are.
With Stefon Diggs slated to hit free agency and Tank Dell probably out for all of next season due to a devastating knee injury, the Texans are left with Nico Collins and not a whole lot else in their receiving corps.
The worst part is that Houston does not have a whole lot of cap room to sign free agents, so it may have to rely on the NFL Draft to acquire talent.
Well, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com does think that the Texans will be selecting a wide receiver in the first round, and he is actually expecting a very highly-touted weapon to fall to Houston at No. 25: Missouri Tigers wide out Luther Burden III.
This is surprising due to the fact that most have had Burden pegged as a top 10-15 pick. Yes, Burden had a relatively disappointing 2024 campaign which probably affected his draft stock, as he caught just 61 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns this past season.
However, Burden is still widely viewed as the second-best receiver in this draft class behind Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, so if the Texans are able to nab him with the 25th pick, it would be a pretty significant coup for the club.
Remember: Burden is two years removed from hauling in 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine scores, so the ability is obviously there for the shifty playmaker.
If Burden is available when Houston is on the clock, he would be a tough player to ignore, even with all of the Texans' offensive line concerns.