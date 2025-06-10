Why the New York Giants Should Trade for Houston Texans' Dameon Pierce
The Houston Texans have an embarrassment of riches at running back right now, and Dameon Pierce is a name that they could end up moving on from.
After the Texans made the signing of Nick Chubb, a former Browns legend, official, they don't have much reason to keep three potential contributors at the position on the roster. That could signal the end of Pierce's days in Houston as Joe Mixon is projected to be the starting option with Chubb filling in those gaps behind him. Chubb signed a more incentive-based deal as well which sends a message that he might be promised a certain amount of involvement in the gameplan for the DeMeco Ryans-led side.
While nothing is certain in the Texans' running back room, it at least appears that Pierce is the odd man out, and he is the only one who might take that backseat role that also had trade value. While he would likely command just a Day 3 pick, there should be suitors, especially those trying to be a playoff-contending side.
The team that makes the most sense is the New York Giants, who will be starting Tyrone Tracy Jr., a 2024 fifth-round pick. They also have Devin Singletary and rookie Cam Skattebo on their roster, but Pierce could be an upgrade over all three. New York also has Abdul Carter on its defensive line now and is seemingly preparing to start veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. With a clear WR1 in Malik Nabers and a solid offensive line, the Giants could flip their script from a season ago, but they will need some traction on the ground to do that.
There are plenty of teams that could use the help at running back, several of which should give the Texans a call for Pierce.
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals may be a few names to keep an eye on, both of which sit in the bottom third of the league in 2025 opponent's win percentage. They could make a run with Pierce's contributions.