Three Bold Predictions for Texans' Week 13 Matchup vs. Colts

The Houston Texans have a massive division matchup underway for Week 13 as they travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts for their first of two meetings this season.

Houston rolls into this one with some positive momentum— having won their past three games to lift to 6-5, and now have a real chance to fight their way into this year's playoff picture.

As for Indianapolis, they're looking to bounce back on their home field following a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and in turn, keep their lead cushioned in the AFC South against a red-hot Houston team that now has its starting quarterback, C.J. Stroud, back at the helm for the first time in three weeks.

Here's a few bold predictions of how the action may unfold between the Texans and Colts in what could be one of the most exciting games across the league this weekend:

1. C.J. Stroud Throws 2 INTs in First Game Back

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's been almost a full month since C.J. Stroud has thrown a pass in an NFL game after going down with his concussion against the Denver Broncos in Week 9. There's ample reason to believe the Texans quarterback could face some ups and downs in his first game back.

Especially against this Colts secondary, which looks vastly different from the last time Houston matched up to play their division rival. Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum were added over the offseason, Sauce Gardner was brought in at the trade deadline, and new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has led Indianapolis among the top five teams in the NFL for total interceptions (11).

Long-term, Stroud will be alright, but don't be shocked if he comes out of the gates this week a bit slower than usual.

2. Woody Marks Finds 100+ All-Purpose Yards Once Again

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs with the ball during the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Woody Marks has had a nice batch of explosive performances in his first year with the Texans.

Within Marks' first 11 games, he found his way to 100+ yards from scrimmage in two of those: Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, and Week 8 vs. the San Francisco 49ers. This week, he could have a runway for a similarly dominant day.

Marks has taken clear control of the carries in the running back room over Nick Chubb, securing 34 combined touches in the backfield for the past two weeks, and becomes a much more potent threat in the receiving game when Stroud is at the helm.

Marks had nine total targets in the last two games. Houston's starting quarterback was healthy from start to finish and could have similar work as a receiver now that this offense is back to 100%. And if he does find that heavy workload, he could take advantage of it in a big way.

3. Texans Log 4+ Sacks on Daniel Jones

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Houston's pass rush has been on a different level across the past three weeks.

In the Texans' past three wins, they've taken down the opposing quarterback for a combined 16 sacks— coming off their best performance of the season on Thursday Night Football, where they took down Josh Allen for an astounding eight sacks, led by the dominant duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter off the edge.

Now, the Texans' defense has had a bit of a mini-bye to recover and has the hot hand rolling into a critical division matchup. The Colts' offensive line has been stout for most of the year at both tackle and on the inside, but Houston might have the talent to post the biggest threat in the trenches that they've seen all season.

If that defensive momentum can carry into another week, Daniel Jones could be in line to get taken down a handful of times this weekend.

