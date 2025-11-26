The Houston Texans appear to be getting their starting quarterback C.J. Stroud back in the mix for their Week 13 game against the Indianapolis Colts, leading their fill-in from the past three weeks, Davis Mills, to resort back to his typical QB2 role for the foreseeable future.

However, it seems like Mills might've shown just enough to gain some intrigue around the league as a potential trade acquisition for one particular NFC team later this offseason: the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Mills is among one of two backup quarterbacks who have emerged around the league as a potential fit for the Vikings' quarterback room; someone that the Texans view in high regard, and for Minnesota, adds some competition to a position that's had its ups and downs this year.

"Two interesting names from the high-end QB2 realm are San Francisco's Mac Jones and Houston's Davis Mills. Both are under contract in 2026 at reasonable salaries. Jones has played his way into real trade value for San Francisco, which might be able to parlay a Day 2 pick for him. Houston believes Mills is a top-32 quarterback in the league who could start somewhere."

"Perhaps GM Nick Caserio gets trade interest on him from Minnesota or elsewhere. O'Connell's track record with veterans is proven, so it feels like that's a viable option for next year, and there's a way to do it without ostracizing McCarthy, via competition. And O'Connell also has respect for [Anthony] Richardson, who could be the next reclamation QB to thrive elsewhere."

Vikings Seen as Trade Suitor for Davis Mills

Mills has been a longtime piece of the Texans' quarterback room since he arrived five years ago as a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, starting in 29 games including the three from this season, and has since developed into a quality name to slot in under center for any time that Stroud is forced to the side with an injury.

This season, he's thrown for 879 yards on a 58.7% completion rate, paired with a quality 5:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the process.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) watches quarterback Davis Mills (10) warm up before playing against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

But while a tenured name in the room, opposing teams have taken notice, especially this season, of what Mills can bring to the table when called upon. For the Texans, that offers some nice value in the building, but if an opposing front office were to offer an appealing package to acquire him, it's hard to think Nick Caserio wouldn't at least ponder the possibility.

Would Davis Mills Be a Strong Fit for Minnesota?

The Vikings might just be the perfect place to look, and someone that could have a need for Mills amid the turbulent development of J.J. McCarthy, while also providing that aspired trade value to get him onboard.

Mills can be a steady hand and a veteran leader to add a bit of depth to the room, while also coming in with the opportunity to compete for Minnesota's QB1 role heading into next season, and hope to be a positive presence in the building for McCarthy.

Could a day two pick be a reasonable price? It seems to be for Mac Jones, so perhaps Mills could share that same status, especially while he's an affordable option under center for at least one more season.

With the trade deadline already come and gone and the regular season still underway, it might still be a little too early to spark up any offseason trade chatter for the Texans, but if that interest in Mills remains in play, and the price is right, don't be surprised to see him as a candidate to be dealt once the campaign has come to a close.

