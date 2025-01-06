New York Jets Could Try to Steal Houston Texans' OC
The Houston Texans are gearing up for the NFL playoffs this coming weekend. On Saturday afternoon, they will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round.
While the playoffs are obviously the most pressing matter the Texans are facing, another situation could be developing.
According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets have requested permission to interview Houston offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik for their head coaching vacancy.
Slowik has been a huge part of the Texans' turnaround. Losing him would be a tough blow for the offense as a whole, but also specifically for young franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Unfortunately, the facts of the matter are that Slowik is a great coordinator and that he's going to be a head coach at some point in the near future. No one should hope for anything different.
Whether he becomes a head coach this offseason or next offseason, it is coming. Slowik deserves a chance to be a head coach and the Jets could be a very intriguing destination for him.
It seems likely that New York will not be the last team to come in and request permission to inteview Slowik. There are quite a few openings across the NFL and he could make sense for most of them.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see who the Jets end up picking to be their next head coach. Names like Aaron Glenn and Rex Ryan have gained a lot of traction in that coaching search as well.
Expect to hear more reports about Slowik in the coming days. However, his ultimate priority is to help Houston win in the playoffs. Hopefully, this doesn't become any kind of distraction leading up to the Texans' first playoff game against the Chargers this weekend.