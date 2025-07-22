NFL Insider Predicts Starters for Texans Offensive Line
The Houston Texans are trying to find a way to get over the hump in the 2025 NFL season. Following two straight 10-7 campaigns that resulted in lopsided losses in the Divisional Round, they're stuck between a rock and a hard place.
Taking the jump from a solid playoff team to a legitimate Super Bowl contender is arguably the most difficult leap for an NFL franchise to make. Rebuilding from scratch can be extremely difficult on fans, but at least there's a clear path for squads who are committed to bottoming out and chasing high draft picks.
The Texans, on the other hand, have to find a way to take a good team and make it great. Thankfully, they have an easy area of improvement to focus on in training camp and preseason. Last year, Houston was able to find success despite rostering one of the shakiest offensive lines in the league.
Who will start on the offensive line for the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL season?
The Texans' offensive line was overhauled this offseason. Gone are Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green. In their stead, Houston brought in a whole host of linemen, including Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, and second-round pick Aireontae Ersery.
Not many have been impressed with their acquisitions, though. Pro Football Network, Pro Football Focus, and Sharp Football Analysis all ranked the Texans' O-Line as the worst unit for the 2025 season. They all believe that a questionable unit from last year has only been downgraded following the exits of Tunsil and Green.
Put simply, there are a lot of question marks along the line for the Texans, including who will end up starting for them come Week 1. NFL insider Kevin Patra recently gave his best guess ahead of preseason. He believes that Cam Robinson will step in at left tackle, with Laken Tomlinson next to him at left guard, Jake Andrews at center, Tytus Howard at right guard, and Blake Fisher at right tackle.
That's a lot of upheaval for a unit that struggled to find consistency last season. Hopefully, this group can find a lot more success upholding the pocket for C.J. Stroud and opening running lanes for Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb.