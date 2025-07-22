Texans OT Gets Significant Injury Update
The Houston Texans made multiple new veteran additions upon their offensive line throughout their most recent offseason in an effort to iron out their troubles on the trenches from a season ago, with one of those names being former Cincinnati Bengals tackle Trent Brown.
Brown, an experienced offensive tackle who's started 96 games in the NFL, could be a starter upfront for the Texans early in 2025. However, while with the Bengals in 2024, he suffered a torn patellar tendon that took him out for the season three games into the year, raising some interesting questions on how the 32-year-old will look fresh off an injury, and in what capacity he'll be ready to go with training camp getting underway.
According to a recent insider report, though, it seems Brown is on his way to a fully healthy return with camp right around the corner.
KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson recently dove into the latest on Brown's injury status heading into Texans training camp this week, noting that the Texans offensive tackle is medically cleared to return to football activities.
"Meanwhile, Texans veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown was recently medically cleared to resume football activities by Dallas Cowboys team doctor Dan Cooper," Wilson wrote. "Brown underwent surgery last year to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee while playing for the Cincinnati Bengals. Brown, a 6-foot-8, 380-pound former Pro Bowl selection and a Bastrop native, is expected to not participate fully necessarily at the beginning of camp."
Brown was signed on to a one-year, $3 million deal this offseason as a part of the offensive line overhaul enacted by Nick Caserio and Co., and after a brutal patella tear took him out for essentially all of last season, he'll be back on the field in less than a calendar year.
Per Wilson, it won't be in full capacity right off the bat, as the Texans staff will likely ease their veteran into the action, rather than tack on a complete workload after such a significant injury. But in a few weeks time, he seems likely to be back to his full share of reps.
Along with Brown in camp will be a few other names looking to compete for a starting tackle spot in camp, along with other veteran acquisitions like Cam Robinson, Blake Fischer, and even second-round rookie Aireontae Ersery, who could find his way to an extended initial opportunity with a strong camp showing.
As long as he looks healthy and back to form, keep an eye on Brown being an intriguing starting option for the Texans early on in the year.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: NFL Insider Drops Huge Injury Update on Texans' Joe Mixon
MORE: Houston Texans Given Bullish Win Total Prediction for 2025
MORE: Houston Texans Linked to Big WR Addition Before Training Camp
MORE: Texans Majorly Snubbed in Newest Super Bowl Projection