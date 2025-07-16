Texans Offense Named a Storyline to Watch in NFL Training Camp
The Houston Texans and their fans have a lot to look forward to in 2025 NFL training camp and plenty to watch for as well. This team is coming off two consecutive AFC South titles and divisional-round playoff appearances. While that's nothing to scoff at, it's sort of a double-edged sword as well, as they now have to find a way to get over that hump and become true Super Bowl contenders.
Unfortunately, last season showed that Houston is in a bit of a rut. They finished with the exact same record at 10-7 as they did in 2023 and lost in the divisional round against a clearly superior playoff opponent after routing a much easier matchup in Wild Card weekend. There should be some natural development with C.J. Stroud overcoming a slight sophomore slump and their other young players growing in-house, but they're putting a lot of stock in some relatively inexperienced players, including some rookie wide receivers who will have to step up for injured veterans Tank Dell and Christian Kirk.
New offensive coordinator Nick Caley's success will be paramount to the Texans' 2025 season
One thing that could help Stroud and the rest of the Texans' young offensive weapons is the arrival of new offensive coordinator Nick Caley. Caley comes to Houston with 10 years of collegiate coaching experience under his belt, as well as time served as the tight ends coach for both the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.
He was also promoted to passing game coordinator for LA last season. There, he oversaw an air attack that ranked top 10 in passing yards per game, despite working with a 36-year-old quarterback in Matthew Stafford and dealing with several key injuries, including to All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
The Texans will be hoping that Caley's work nurturing the breakouts of Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell will translate in Houston. ESPN's Ben Solak dubbed Nick Caley's presence one of the most interesting storylines to watch in training camp:
"It's easy to poke holes in the 2025 Texans' offensive personnel. Rookie receivers fill the depth chart behind Nico Collins. Christian Kirk is returning from a collarbone injury; Tank Dell might not be back this season at all. The offensive line is young and shuffled. But I remember how explosive this offense was in 2023 when the playcalling was sharp, and the core of that success -- C.J. Stroud and Collins -- remains. I'm bullish on a Texans offensive bounce-back, so long as Caley is as billed."
Like Solak opined, the Texans' offense has a lot of question marks, but it's also loaded with potential. If Nick Caley can expand on the success he found with the Rams' passing game, C.J. Stroud and Houston's receivers could explode back onto the scene in 2025.