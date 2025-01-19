NFL Legend Brutally Rips Texans After Chiefs Loss
The Houston Texans were ousted from the NFL playoffs on Saturday, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 23-14 in the Divisional Round.
The Texans' defeat did not come as much of a surprise, as they were heavy underdogs heading into the affair.
Not only was Houston not as talented as the Chiefs, but it was far less experienced, as Kansas City has won three Super Bowl championships while making four Super Bowl appearances over the last five seasons.
Afterward, NFL legend Tedy Bruschi—who won three Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots—revealed his thoughts on the Texans, and they weren't pretty.
"I don't think the Houston Texans understand how to win a football game like this," Bruschi said. "I think there's just a big difference in class of coaching staffs and in the players here, and I recognized that right away."
It's a pretty harsh take from Bruschi, but it's hard to argue with him.
To be fair, not many teams are in the Chiefs' class. That's why they are the two-time defending champions. The Texans are a very inexperienced team as a whole, as this was just C.J. Stroud's second season under center.
Houston was also a disappointment in 2024, as the Texans entered the year widely viewed as the biggest threats to Kansas City in the AFC.
However, Houston was unable to ever get into any sort of rhythm. The Texans did win 10 games and capture their second straight AFC South division title, but they never truly resembled Super Bowl contenders at any point of the season.
We'll see if Houston can bolster its chances in the coming months.