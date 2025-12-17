Texans Legend J.J. Watt Confident He Could Still Play in the NFL

With the recent waves made by Philip Rivers and his comeback to the league after five years away from the game to join the Indianapolis Colts, it's gotten a handful of recently retired NFL legends buzzing about whether or not they'd be able to make the same impressive turnaround themselves if tasked with the opportunity.

Among those to dive into the discussion of a hypothetical NFL comeback is none other than Houston Texans legend-turned-broadcaster J.J. Watt–– who was asked during a CBS pregame show about whether he'd be able to come back to play after three years off and still be able to perform at a high level.

And for Watt, it was pretty clear how he felt about the matter: if someone needed 20 pass-rush snaps a game, he'd at least be able to get a sack.

"Especially, as a situational third-down pass-rusher, absolutely," Watt said. "Now, tomorrow would be hell. Tomorrow would be hell. But I could do it. I don't know how great I'd be. I still run and do sprints. I still work out. So, I could do it."

"You want me to come in for 20 pass rush snaps right now? Absolutely, I'll give you a sack no question."



Now, there are certainly limitations to that claim for Watt. If you're asking him to come in as an every-down pass-rusher, that's a bit of a stretch, but without about 20 snaps, it's a different story.

"Not all three downs of a full game. 65 plays would put me into the ground, brother. I'd be down for the count," Watt said. "You want me to come in for 20 pass rush snaps right now? Absolutely, I'll give you a sack no question."

Watt, by far the Texans franchise's all-time sack leader who’s been out of the game for three seasons now, is confident in his capabilities that, if needed, he can come in as a force on the front seven for a few plays a game. And at just 36 years old while still in decent shape, it's hard to combat that theory.

It was only in 2022 that Watt was with the Arizona Cardinals for 16 games to still put together 12.5 sacks throughout the year, his highest sack total in a season since his 2018 All-Pro campaign with the Texans.

In a world where Watt comes back, in a shorter timeframe from when Rivers was away from the game in his respective return, he might be able to find some solid success.

Lucky for Watt, though, he likely won't be needing the Texans to call up his services on their defensive line like the Colts did for Rivers any time soon.

Houston, of course, has boasted one of the NFL's most potent pass rushes commanded by the duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter throughout the season, posting even better numbers for scoring defense than Watt's prime years with the franchise.

Hypothetically, adding Watt as a third-down pass rusher next to Houston's edge duo, even at 36 years old, might have a chance of making this Texans defense even better; knowing just what type of impact the Texans legend has off the edge, and even while not the same explosive athlete he once was, may still have the knack for putting together that occasional sack.

For now, the only recently-retired NFL vet to take the field will be Rivers with the Texans' division rival Colts, who in Week 18 of the season, could be in line to take on Houston and their league-best defense with their 44-year-old quarterback starting at the helm, depending on how the coming weeks wind up panning out.

