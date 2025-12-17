NFL Insider Sees Texans Making a Super Bowl Run

The Houston Texans have put together the NFL's most impressive midseason turnaround, now three weeks away from this year's playoffs.

Now 9-5 in the regular season after starting the year 0-3, then 3-5, the Texans were able to right the ship in a major way after their Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos; rattling off what's now their current six-game win streak, which could now vault them squarely into the playoff picture as a key threat to watch in the Wild Card and beyond.

And for NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, after what's been shown from the past six weeks of the season, the Texans and their “muscle-bruising" defense could have the right variables in play to make a potential Super Bowl run.

"Staying with the AFC, give me the Texans for a Super Bowl run," Fowler wrote. "They are 9-2 in their past 11 games. Stroud is back and playing good football. The defense might be the NFL's most feared."

"Several teams I've talked to after playing Houston have talked at length about that muscle-bruising physical defense. The offensive line has settled down lately. And wide receiver Nico Collins can take over a game. Much will depend on their draw. If the regular season ended right now, the Texans would be in New England in the wild-card round. That's a winnable game."

There is a real case to be made that, even if the Texans aren't able to win the division for a home playoff game, they could win three straight on the road in order to get to the big game in San Francisco.

What's Houston's Path to the Super Bowl?

In Fowler's aforementioned playoff picture, Houston's first matchup would be against the New England Patriots as the two-versus-seven matchup. If that's the case, the Texans defense and their pass rush could have the sheer talent edge to take advantage in Foxborough to bring some steep pressure on Drake Maye, and dominate the day as they've done for other elite quarterbacks.

In the event Houstno winds up coming into the postseason with the momentum of an ongoing win streak, those chances of an upset might be even better.

If all holds to form and the Denver Broncos remain the one seed, that would then advance the Texans to travel to the Mile High for their second meeting of the season, where their last was ultimately decided by a field goal in the contest that C.J. Stroud left in the first half with a concussion. With their star quarterback healthy and performing well, the outcome could be different in round two.

In the event upset number two comes to form, all bets are off for what would advance Houston to the conference championship. One of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, or the AFC North winner would sit on the other side, and there's a good chance that for each of them, Houston will have not only already played them once this season but beaten them as well.

So, the idea of an unprecedented Super Bowl run for the Texans might not be as unbelievable as what was once thought earlier this season. Houston's defense has proven to be one of, if not the best in the league from start to finish of the year, and the offense continues to show positive strides on a week-to-week basis.

There's a lot of time to go before now and February's Super Bowl action, but for the Texans, there might be a real path to get there.

