Nico Collins Makes Bold Statement After Texans' Playoff Shortcomings
Across the past two postseasons for the Houston Texans, it's been two showings ultimately ending with a pair of divisional losses, both times to the Kansas City Chiefs, this time falling short 14-23 in a matchup in which C.J. Stroud was sacked a grand total of eight times.
It was a rough output for Houston, and one that ended their division-winning campaign to a halt for a second-straight year. However, heading into the season ahead, it's clear this Texans roster is motivated to change how things transpire for their third time around.
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins recently sounded off on the mindset he and the Texans are set to carry into next season after two divisional losses, where he made it clear there's a new vigor about this group for the 2025 season.
“Yeah, I feel like it’s a chip on our shoulders," Collins said following his second divisional loss. "We’ve gotta be hungry every year, that’s the mindset. I feel like our locker room is full of dawgs. I feel like we’re never satisfied. There’s no reason to be satisfied until we get to that goal. Fell short, same spot, twice. Lost to the same team, so we know the feeling. We know what it takes not to get to the feeling again. Every day, we’re head down, one foot in front of the other, and we’re gonna work every single day.”
After the same fate transpired for Houston for yet another season, it's apparent Collins wants to be a part of the change to what leads this team to get over the hump. Especially after replicating their previous results against Kansas City, repeating the same outcome cannot be on the table for this Texans group this coming season.
Thanks to some tweaks and work done on both sides of the ball by the front office throughout this offseason, the tools may be there for the Texans to make that aspired leap into a conference championship or even further, but for that to happen, the on-field pieces need to connect ideally as well.
For Collins, he's motivated to do what it takes to make that happen.
