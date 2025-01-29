REPORT: Houston Texans Set for Interview with Major OC Candidate
The Houston Texans are looking for a new offensive coordinator after moving on from Bobby Slowik. It is a position that should be very widely desired.
C.J. Stroud is a young star who needs more development. Whoever ends up landing the offensive coordinator job for the Texans will have a huge role in helping Stroud grow as a player.
Having an elite quarterback is an offensive coordinator's dream. Stroud has the potential to become one of the best in the NFL. He has already shown the ability to dominate games in his first two years.
With that being said, Houston is casting a wide net. They want to make sure that they get the right guy.
On Thursday, the Texans are set to interview a major candidate.
According to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the team will be interviewing longtime offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.
Lazor has been with the team as a senior offensive assistant. He is just the latest in a long line of offensive coordinator candidates Houston has shown interest in.
Among the list of names to keep an eye on are Jerrod Johnson, Jeff Nixon, Thad Lewis, and Nick Caley. More names could be added to the list before the Texans make a final decision.
Bringing in an experienced candidate would make a lot of sense. Lazor would fit that bill and he has been with the team over the last two years. Going in-house could make sense to keep chemistry going.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Houston ends up deciding to do. Lazor is now a potential candidate for the position and it would not be shocking to see him end up getting it.
Expect to hear a lot more come out about the search in the coming days.