Texans Rookie Poised to Return vs. Colts After Notable Injury

The Houston Texans look to be on track to get their rookie left tackle back in the mix against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

According to the Texans' latest injury report update, Ersery has been removed for this weekend's contest vs. Indianapolis after being sidelined during last week's game on the road against Los Angeles Chargers with a broken thumb.

Ersery was able to practice in full during Houston's final session of the week before taking on the Colts, hinting that he'll be back to 100% for the Texans' last regular season outing of the year

The Texans still have starting right tackle Trent Brown listed as questionable for the action against Indianapolis with a knee injury, which could ultimately sideline him for a second straight week after missing his last game vs. the Chargers, but at least for Ersery, he'll be good to go.

Aireontae Ersery Gearing Up for Return vs. Colts

Ersery nearly suited up as early as last week's game vs. the Chargers after having surgery to put a metal plate in his hand following his broken thumb. Yet, Houston wound up taking the safe approach for their rookie tackle and gave him some deserved rest for Week 17.

Now, after that week and a Texans win in the rear view mirror, Ersery is ready to reclaim his spot as Houston's starting left tackle, and it's clear he's pumped to do so.

“It was tough, man, sitting out there and watching everybody,” Ersery told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 of his injury. “Yeah, almost. They gave me the opportunity to do so if I wanted to. It was kind of a quick turnaround. I was like, ‘I’ll just wait until next week.’ I feel more ready now. I’ve done a bunch of treatment and extra work on it.”

Ersery has started all but Week 17's game on Houston's offensive line, primarily as a first-year left tackle, helping find some consistency upfront in their protection for quarterback C.J. Stroud, with the Texans collectively allowing just one sack on their signal-caller in the past three games.

Ersery will now have an opportunity to chip in for a big role as Stroud's blindside protector once again vs. Indianapolis for one final go in the regular season, offering a bit of a runway before taking off for the playoff action sitting on the other side of this weekend once the Wild Card Round officially gets underway.

