49ers Nearly Landed Texans’ John Metchie Before Eagles Trade
The Houston Texans pulled off a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend to send wide receiver John Metchie III to the reigning Super Bowl champions, landing tight end Harrison Bryant and their own 2026 fifth-round pick back in exchange within the deal.
It's an eye-catching trade for the Texans, shedding one appealing name in a crowded receiver room in the form of Metchie, while also swapping day three picks from the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade earlier this summer to return Houston's previously traded draft capital for next offseason.
However, before Houston would ultimately decide to send over Metchie to Philadelphia, it seems like the Texans would have one other suitor in the mix attempting to acquire his services: the San Francisco 49ers.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the 49ers were the other team in the race with an offer to acquire Metchie, though the Eagles would be the ones to send the better offer, and thus get the Texans to agree on the deal.
For the 49ers, it certainly makes sense as to why they may be intrigued to make a trade to beef up their depth at receiver.
With the implications of Brandon Aiyuk's ongoing ACL recovery, the departure of Deebo Samuel, and questions to be had at the position group down the depth chart, adding a talent like Metchie with perhaps a bit of untapped potential not seen in Houston is a reasonable approach.
During his last season with the Texans, Metchie logged 24 receptions for 254 yards, also securing his first NFL touchdown through 13 games played and three starts.
A talented young receiver, but with the current state of the Texans' depth chart at the position, which includes Nico Collins and both veteran and rookie additions from this offseason, there was never going to be the necessary room on the roster to give Metchie enough opportunity for what would be year four of his pro career.
In the end, it would be Howie Roseman and Co. being the ones to rise to the top as the Texans opted to shop Metchie around, to where he'll now have an opportunity to be a part of the Eagles' back-to-back Super Bowl run, which would be the first time the NFL has seen a repeat champion since the 2003 New England Patriots.
