Texans Rookies Get Snubbed from Predictions for Major NFL Award
The Houston Texans got better because of the NFL Draft, but none of their players are expected to make a significant impact on their roster starting out the gate.
The Texans opted to trade their first-round pick, so they had two second-round selections. With their first selection, which came at No. 34, the second pick of the second round, the Texans took Iowa State receiver Jayden Higgins, who was among the best playmaking threats in the entire draft.
Houston took two receivers in its first three picks and added an offensive lineman as well. Six of its nine selections were on offensive players, so it was eagerly looking to equip C.J. Stroud with more weapons. However, ESPN doesn't think any of them will have a major impact immediately.
Analyst Ben Solak dropped his favorites for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, and there wasn't a single Houston player named. On the offensive side, it isn't shocking that No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward led the way with Ashton Jeanty, the popular Boise State back, behind him. Solak ended up listing 18 players, none of which were selected by Houston.
He did the same on the defensive side of the ball, and to no surprise, the Texans didn't have any representation. Mykel Williams led the way there, which is certainly surprising, considering Abdul Carter (third on Solak's list) was the first true defensive player off the board.
With the AFC South not as strong in years past, Houston is expected to be the clear favorite to win the division again, and if one of its receivers steps up in a big way, there is potential for them to see some OROY traction.
Nonetheless, DeMeco Ryan and C.J. Stroud should have the franchise covered and should get some love for Coach of the Year and Most Valuable Player. Let's hope so at least.