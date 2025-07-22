Texans Star Nico Collins Receives Top NFL Honors
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is preparing to enter his 5th season in the NFL, all with the Texans. The 6-foot-4, 220 pound receiver out of University of Michigan has seen a large increase in his numbers over the past 2 seasons and he was recognized as such by PFF. Collins is the highest graded WR over the previous 2 seasons.
2023 was the first season that Collins saw his production go up when he appeared in 15 games, starting 10 of them, both career highs. That season, he hauled in 80 receptions for 1297 yards, including 549 yards after catch (YAC). He broke 16 tackles and scored 8 touchdowns, setting new career highs in all metrics. For his performance, he received 1st team All-Conference honors voted on by Pro Football Writers.
While he started a career high 12 games in 2024, his numbers saw a slight decline, but that can also be attributed to the struggling performance of his quarterback, C.J. Stroud, who saw significant declines in a majority of his stats from the year prior.
Collins still had 68 receptions for 1006 yards and 7 touchdowns, but his YAC decreased significantly to 365. In 2024, he earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career and displayed his ability to be seen as one of the Texans' top wideouts.
Since 2023, Collins has turned a corner in his career. As his chemistry with his young quarterback continues to grow, as well as his familiarity with his coaching staff, the sky is the limit for him.
In an offense that also features receivers such as Tank Dell, newly acquired Christian Kirk, and John Metchie III, Collins and company can make a claim that their receiver room is up there with the best in the league. As Stroud continues to find his groove, there is no telling where the offense could take this team.