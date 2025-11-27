Texans WR Nico Collins Eager for Matchup With Sauce Gardner

In the action that'll unfold in the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts' Week 13 battle this weekend, there's bound to be an elite wide receiver-cornerback matchup in the form of Nico Collins facing the challenge of going against Sauce Gardner.

Both Collins and Gardner are guys are at the top of their respective positions, some of the most vital playmakers for their teams on their side of the ball, and on paper, looks to be an exciting and defining matchup to watch unfold throughout the day in Indianapolis.

For Nico Collins, he's well aware of the talent that Gardner brings to the table, and certainly won't be overlooking the challenge that their star corner and the Colts as a collective present.

"Dude's great. He's a great corner in this league. Nothing comes easy for him," Collins said of Gardner, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, "You've got to go out there and work all four quarters. We know what type of game it's going to be. They’ve got a great secondary, a great team. So we know what it takes to win."

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at NRG Stadium.

It'll be the first of many times that the two match up as division rivals since Gardner was dealt at this year's trade deadline from the New York Jets. And for their official meeting against one another within his Colts tenure the stakes for this one are high for both sides.

A win for the Texans extends them to a four-game win streak and well within the Wild Card picture, while a Colts victory keeps them in play of reaching as high as the one seed in the AFC.

Nico Collins Looking Forward to the Moment

For Collins, there's no better situation of a game to play in, so for all four quarters of the action this weekend, he'll be bringing 110%.

"Another opportunity, another game. another division," Collins said. "Indy playing good, man. That's a great team over there. We know what type of game it's going to be."

"On the road, back against the wall, you don't ask for nothing better than this, you know? I feel like for us, we've got to go out and be us, not make the moment bigger than what it is."

"Everybody's great in this league. and go out and make most of your opportunity, and that's what we're going to do."

It won't be easy to walk into a road crowd like Indianapolis and field a fourth-straight win in what will likely be C.J. Stroud's first game back from concussion protocol. But Collins certainly has the right mindset to keep the momentum flowing, even against a real challenge in the secondary like Gardner.

