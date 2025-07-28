Texans Daily

Texans Veteran Defender Opens Up About Health Scare and Return to Houston

It was not an easy road back to H-Town for this veteran's second stint with the franchise.

Jacob Harrison

Nov 26, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) is introduced before playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) is introduced before playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite some slight questions about the interior defensive line for the Houston Texans, they didn’t go to great lengths to address it over the offseason. They drafted Kyonte Thompson in the seventh round and brought back Sheldon Rankins, 31, in free agency.

Rankins was with the Texans in 2023. He started 15 games, picked up 37 tackles, 9 for a loss, with 6 sacks and returned a fumble for the only touchdown of his career. It was a bit of a resurgent year after two middling seasons with the New York Jets, which was preceded by a Saints tenure that really peaked in 2018.

But Rankins wasn’t brought back, and he went to Cincinnati for the 2024 campaign, and it didn’t go well. He played in just seven games and made just 18 tackles with a single sack.

After Setback in Cincinnati, Rankins Had One Goal

Once his time with Cincy was done and over, Rankins had a simple request for his agent: “Get me to Houston.”

“When everything kind of went the way it went with Cincinnati, my agent called me,” Rankins said, via Cole Thompson on X. “Obviously, going what I was going through health-wise, the question had to be posed: did I want to continue to play, and did I want to work to even get back. Obviously, I wanted to continue to play.”

“I made it simple: Get me to Houston.”

Rankins got his wish; he signed a one-year deal worth $7 million with the Texans in March. 

The simple part was getting back to Houston. The hard part was getting back ready to play. His season in Cincinnati was disrupted by viral meningitis and shingles, with which he lost 50 pounds. 

READ MORE: Texans Veteran Makes Bold Claim About Team’s Defense

“A lot of people don’t know, I was literally lying horizontal in my house, in a dark house, for probably about a month and a half before I could really even sit up without feeling kinda crazy,” Rankins said after Monday’s practice.

With his health back and his presence back in Houston, Rankins can help shore up the interior of Houston’s talented defense this season, and hopefully get his career back on track statistically as well. 

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

feed

Published
Jacob Harrison
JACOB HARRISON

Jacob is a sportswriter covering the NFL, college football and basketball, and more. He has written professionally since 2019, covering the Alabama Crimson Tide, Pittsburgh Steelers, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and Michigan sports. He grew up in Alabama, where he graduated from the University of Alabama, and currently lives in Michigan.

Home/News