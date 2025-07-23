Will Anderson Jr. Sends Heartfelt Message to Texans Fans
It's a big third year ahead of Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.
After a solid first two seasons in the mix, Anderson Jr. will have the chance to pair once again with Danielle Hunter after a strong debut season together in 2024, and will have an opportunity to land Houston's third-straight AFC South victory, something the Texans have yet to see in franchise history since entering the league in 2002.
But in the mind of Anderson Jr., he'll have one key motivation on his mind throughout the way of next season: doing something special for the city of Houston.
During the Texans' opening of training camp, Anderson Jr. spoke a bit about the fans and some of the expectations he and Houston will have in store this season, making it clear he has some high hopes for the 2025 campaign.
"I appreciate all of you guys," Anderson Jr. said. "Thank you for all of the love and support, man. You know our goal is to always win a Super Bowl, but we can't do that without you guys. So, thank you so much for just coming to the games, supporting us, and just loving us. We're going to try and do something really special for the city."
Anderson Jr. has some obvious love for the fans, and for a team that's yet to truly reach some of the lofty heights of other franchises around them, it puts some unique pressure on this group to put together success never-before-seen in Texans history.
And in the mind of the edge rusher himself, he appears more than willing to take on that challenge.
During his last season in the mix for Houston, Anderson played in 14 games to post 11 sacks, 27 solo tackles, as well as a forced fumble, finding his way to the first Pro Bowl selection of his young career at just 23 years old. But now, after another offseason of development and the hunger in place to reach higher heights than the past two seasons, perhaps a breakout could soon be underway for the year-three pass rusher.
Anderson Jr. is clearly confident in what's to come for the Texans this season. Time will tell if he'll end up meeting the high mark he's set.
