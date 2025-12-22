Texans' C.J. Stroud Had Blunt Self-Assessment After Raiders Win

The Houston Texans' narrow 23-21 win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 wasn't exactly the prettiest game they've taken on throughout this season, even while the end result wound up falling in their favor for a seventh victory in a row.

The defense wasn't at its best from what we've seen throughout the year, having allowed 20-plus points for a second straight week. Houston's offense was ultimately outgained by the Raiders' attack on the other side, and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in particular, his day of production had a few lapses as well.

But after the game concluded, Stroud wasn't one to make excuses. Of course, a win is a win, but he made sure to note that this one was far from his or the offense's best.

“It was ugly, but you want to win in December, whatever it looks like, however it looks," Stroud said after beating the Raiders.

"I'm proud of the guys for finishing strong. We started off kind of bad in the first quarter, and from there, kind of rolled. Starts with me, missing some throws here and there, but I think all of these things can be fixed. Got to just keep rolling and keep continuing to get better.”

C.J. Stroud Not Staying Complacent After Raiders Win

Stroud finished the day completing 22 of 35 passes for 187 yards, one touchdown; his lowest passing yards mark for a game this season outside of his concussion-shortened showing against the Denver Broncos.

As to why those shortcomings were in play for Stroud, he attributed that to a bit of uncoordinated timing on his part, but with two weeks to go until the playoffs begin, he remains confident that things can get calibrated in the scoring unit before then.

“Rushed my timing," Stroud said of what led to his missed throws vs. Las Vegas. "I'm a confident person, I think I can put it anywhere. Some of them I should progress, shouldn’t just force the ball. But, any throw that I make, I think I can make the throw. I just missed a couple, and that's part of the game.”

Stroud has had his moments of inconsistency throughout the Texans' season already, so this one might just be another blip on the radar for him and the offense that can be tuned up before next week's action vs. the Los Angeles Chargers gets underway.

But for now, it's win number seven in a row to take Houston to 10-5, and one step closer to cementing their place in that coveted AFC playoff picture, while looking to improve during their week of practice ahead.

