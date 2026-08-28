10 Texans Players With Everything to Prove in Panthers Preseason Game

The Houston Texans have their third and final preseason game of the year on the horizon against the Carolina Panthers; just a couple of days after their initial road trip to Charlotte for a joint practice, now jumping into a live game.

And for the Texans, they're expected to not play their starters much at all. That's according to comments from head coach DeMeco Ryans after Houston's joint practice this week.

But even with the backups that are going to take the stage for preseason game three, there's a ton of stakes on the line. Whether that be depth chart positioning, or ensuring they have a spot to claim on the 53-man roster, these final few snaps before the regular season can carry a bit more weight than what meets the eye.

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley talks with head coach DeMeco Ryans during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that in mind, these 10 Texans players are going to have the biggest microscope on them throughout Friday's game vs. the Panthers:

Who to Watch in Texans' Preseason Game vs. Panthers

QB Brett Rypien: The Texans don't have to carry three quarterbacks into Week 1, and after a lackluster debut vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, there's a lot that Rypien needs to showcase to truly ensure that he's onboard the roster for that Bills game––even if inactive on gamedays.

WR Kayshon Boutte: The Texans went out to invest in and acquire Boutte to fill their outstanding hole at receiver. And now, if he plays on Friday against the Panthers, he'll have an immediate opportunity to prove the front office right in their decision to make the move for him, and position himself nicely for a solid role early in the year.

WR Jared Wayne: Houston's made a lot of noise at receiver in the last week, but training camp and preseason standout Jared Wayne can't be forgotten as a contributor in the mix. Wayne has the chance to present why he's still worth a look on the 53-man roster and shine in what's now an extremely crowded receiver room.

TE Marlin Klein: The Texans' second-round rookie has performed extremely well through two preseason showings. He had the biggest play of the day in one, and led the offense in catches for the other. Another positive day can help him rise even further up the depth chart before his firstyear officially gets started.

OT Blake Fisher: DeMeco Ryans said that if he had to give out an award for the Texans' most improved offensive lineman in camp, it would be Blake Fisher. Now, Houston's right tackle Braden Smith is going to miss some time with a foot injury he suffered this week. That opens the door wide open for Fisher to take advantage.

C Jake Andrews: Someone who appears to be losing some footing from his previous starting spot at center last season is Jake Andrews. And with roster cuts in less than 72 hours, he'll have one final chance to prove why, at the very least, he can be a worthwhile backup center option to have onboard.

DT Naquan Jones: The Texans' defensive tackle room is both deep and talented. That's great for Houston's defense, but not as much for a talented depth option like Jones and his hopes of making the roster for Week 1. However, he has played nicely in the preseason. Another good outing on his behalf can only help his stock.

DE Solomon Byrd: Houston's lost four depth pieces within their defensive end room due to short- or long-term injury in the past week. 2025 seventh-round pick Solomon Byrd now might have his best chance ever to make the 53-man cut from day one, and a good preseason showing could certainly help boost those odds.

LB Jamal Hill: Hill has had a quiet past couple of preseason performances, and he's in a linebacker room that's highly competitive, especially with the recent injuries the position group has seen. This game offers a big chance at a last-minute statement to try and hang onto his roster spot heading into year four.

P Kai Kroeger: It'd be pretty surprising to see the Texans roster another punter before Week 1. Kroeger has led the way both weeks of preseason so far after Jack Stonehouse was waived earlier in camp, and Houston hasn't signed any other competition. One last game of consistency can lock Kroeger into his role as the starter to begin the year.

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