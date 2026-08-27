What to Expect for Texans' Starters in Final Preseason Game vs. Panthers

The Houston Texans have just one more preseason game to go this week before their 53-man roster is finalized, and their upcoming regular season action begins to unfold: a trip to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers.

The Texans already traveled out East to get a glimpse of this Panthers team in a joint practice on Wednesday, which allowed for Houston to put on the pads and see a different team on the opposite side in a practice setting. And now, they'll get one final chance to do just that in a game on Friday night.

But the Texans, in their first two preseason games so far, have yet to play their starters for many reps at all.

C.J. Stroud and Woody Marks played one drive last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. The starting offensive line has played a combined two drives in two games, and the starting defense hasn't played whatsoever.

So in their third of three preseason games, should we expect anything different on the Texans' front as it relates to getting their guys in the game?

According to head coach DeMeco Ryans, it seems like Friday will look like more of the same against the Panthers.

What DeMeco Ryans Said About Texans' Starters for Panthers Game

Following the Texans' joint practice against the Panthers, Ryans noted that "no starters" will be playing on Friday against Carolina.

So rather than simply rolling out their starting offensive line for a drive, or in last week's case, C.J. Stroud, Houston will opt to go a more conservative route for their preseason approach, rolling with all backups for their final of three showings.

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The decision from the Texans–– while Ryans didn't make any specific note–– could be due to several factors.

For one, Houston's first-unit offense and defense already got some work in during Wednesday's joint practice, similarly to last week's joint session with the Raiders.

If the Texans staff liked what they saw on Wednesday, and felt satisfied with that second showing against another team in a practice setting, then limiting starters to just one day of action against them might be the preferred approach.

Then there's also the idea of injury risk that could play a factor. The Texans have already seen multiple players around their roster suffer long-term or season-ending injuries in recent days, in the case of guys like wide receiver Jayden Higgins (knee), offensive tackle Braden Smith (foot), and defensive ends Dylan Horton (Achilles) and Ali Gaye (knee).

If Houston didn't want to take any chances on their top contributors right on the cusp of Week 1, resting all starters around the roster in the final preseason game would certainly do that.

Regardless, the next time that you see the Texans' starters on the field for an in-game setting, that'll be during Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills with a roaring home crowd behind them at Reliant Stadium.

And in the meantime, Houston's backups––likely led by a combination of quarterbacks Davis Mills and Brett Rypien on the offensive end––will be set to face the Carolina Panthers at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, effectively finishing out their preseason slate, and putting together final auditions ahead of this weekend's 53-man roster cut.

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