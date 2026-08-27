DeMeco Ryans Addresses Texans’ Kayshon Boutte Trade for First Time

The Houston Texans made a noteworthy addition into their wide receiver room earlier this week in their trade with the New England Patriots to acquire Kayshon Boutte.

After Boutte had spent three years in New England and was unlikely to get a contract extension after his rookie deal, the Patriots had opted to ship him to the Texans in exchange for a seventh-round pick and safety Jayden Reed.

For the Texans, it was a move to land the Patriots wideout that almost became expected after second-year wide receiver Jayden Higgins had suffered a torn ACL in practice earlier this week.

Boutte was someone up for grabs on the trade market who could fill their void at receiver for this season. And now, Houston makes the fit a reality, while securing him for not too pricey of a cost.

What DeMeco Ryans Had to Say About the Kayshon Boutte Trade

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was finally able to address the trade for the first time after it had became official following Houston's recent joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.

And in Ryans' mind, Boutte is a huge get for the Texans and their offense. Not just because of the presence he provides in the wide receiver room now without Higgins, but also due to the big play ability he's shown through his career in New England thus far.

"Adding Kayshon is a big get for us," Ryans said after practice on Wednesday. "We know we lost a significant player for us in Jayden Higgins. It's hard to replace him... We've played against [Kayshon] multiple times over the past couple of years. He's continued to make plays time and time again. He's shown up."

"He's a young player. Still an ascending player with a lot to improve upon; a lot to grow. So, I'm excited to work with a young player who still has a bright and promising future, but he has that big playmaking ability already. It's been great to have him so far. We'll get him up and rolling here as the week continues."

Boutte, a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has been a consistent pass-catcher with the Patriots for the past two years now.

In 2025, Boutte finished the season with 33 receptions, 551 yards, and six touchdowns all en route to New England's Super Bowl appearance; his second-straight season with over 30 catches and 500 yards, while also doubling his touchdown total from the prior year.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs with the ball during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans, who were in clear need of an outside receiver who can make big plays downfield and line up opposite of Nico Collins, might've just found that in Boutte: someone who's a proven producer in a winning situation as recently as last year, has a chip on his shoulder, and also has the implications of being in a contract year.

If Boutte is able to continue what he's shown from his time in New England in Houston this year, and take another step forward as the ascending young player that Ryans clearly views him as, a deal like this could end up aging extremely well for the Texans and the aspirations in their passing offense this season.

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