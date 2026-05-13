3 Facts to Know About Texans' London Game vs. Jaguars

The Houston Texans' upcoming trip to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2026 season was officially announced on Wednesday before the full NFL schedule officially releases on May 14th, confirming the swirling leaks around this matchup eventually being on the horizon.

It's the first game of 17 that has been confirmed for the Texans' 2026 schedule. Houston adds to a long list of teams to travel internationally this coming season, with a record nine games being played outside of the United States, and one of three games to be based in London from Weeks 4 through 6.

Let's break down three quick facts about the Texans' upcoming international matchup against their division rival from Jacksonville:

1. Marks Texans' Third-Ever International Game

Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) looks on before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texans haven't been one to travel internationally much in their franchise's history, considering they've only made a trip outside of the States just two times in the 25 years prior to this year's game.

Houston went to play the Las Vegas Raiders in Mexico City back in 2016 for their debut international game and 20-27 loss, and also had a prior trip to London in 2019, coincidentally against the Jaguars, for a dominant 26-3 victory.

It's a much-different look than the Jaguars' extensive history in London, who will be headed over the pond for what will be their 15th time, considering they'll also have a matchup in Wembley against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

But now, seven years later, the division rivals Texans and Jaguars will have a rematch from Houston's last time in Wembley, and could allow for the franchise to mark down a winning record on international turf.

2. Ka'imi Fairbairn Is the Only Player Left From 2019 Trip

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) kicks a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Seven years is a long stretch of not making the trip out to Wembley. So it's no surprise that this Texans roster has undergone significant turnover since that time out to get this group to the heights they're at now—to the point where only one face remains from that 2019 roster: Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Fairbairn is the longest-tenured player on the Texans, going on his 10th year in the pro, and is fresh off signing a lucrative two-year, $13 million extension earlier this offseason to lock himself in with Houston, and any other international games on the horizon, for the foreseeable future.

Last time Fairbairn played the Jaguars in London for that dominant 23-point win, he drilled two of three field goals at 52 and 42 yards, and went 2/3 on extra points.

This time, the Texans' veteran will hope for a bit of a better hit rate.

3. What Cal McNair Said About the Trip

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans owner Cal McNair before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In a rare opportunity for this franchise to head overseas, Texans owner Cal McNair is clearly excited for the chance to see his team on the international stage once again. What makes it even sweeter is that the trip comes in Houston's 25th season in the NFL.

“We are proud to return to London and the iconic Wembley Stadium this season,” McNair said in a statement following the announcement. “We look forward to competing against the Jaguars and contributing to the continued global growth of the NFL."

"As we celebrate 25 seasons of Houston Texans football, this marks another significant moment for our organization and for Texans fans in Houston and around the world.”

As the NFL's global expansion and growth continues, this time certainly won't be the last that the Texans make the trip over to London.

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