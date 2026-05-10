Texans Rumored to Have International Game on 2026 Schedule

As the NFL schedule gets closer to being officially announced, there's already been a few leaks surfacing through the cracks hinting at some upcoming matchups that could be on the horizon for next season.

One of those recent rumors has involved the Houston Texans. And it looks like there's a chance they'll be headed overseas for a game later this year.

According to @NerdingtonNFL on X, the Texans are slated to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London at Wembley Stadium during Week 6––lending on Sunday, October 18th at 8:30 a.m. CT.

NFL SCHEDULE LEAK



Texans vs Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London - Week 6 - Sun Oct 18th 9:30 ET pic.twitter.com/ffKX0Di9QM — NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL) May 9, 2026

If the leak comes to reality for the Texans upon the official release of the schedule later this coming week, it'll mark a rare international appearance for Houston, as they've only had two in their franchise's history.

The last time the Texans went over the pond for an international game came in 2019 when Houston actually ended up claiming a dominant 26-3 win over the Jaguars, and thus made for their first-ever overseas victory. The only other occurance came in 2016 with a loss vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, seven seasons later from that meeting against the Jaguars, the Texans could get an opportunity to make that trip against the same team once again, and hope to get an edge over their divisional opponent, as the two split the season series 1-1 in 2025.

Texans Joining NFL's International Series

The NFL heads into this next season set to take the international stage more than they ever have in league history, logging a record nine international games played throughout 2026. New locations like Paris and Rio de Janeiro were added, leaving four different continents on tap for the travel itinerary.

Three of those international games around the league are set to take place in London, meaning if the Texans were to get their hands on a game outside of the States this year, finding one in London was always their best bet to do so.

That possibility of the Texans heading to London was also made clear upon the reveal of only two teams on Houston's 2026 calendar making a trip overseas this coming season: the Jaguars and the Washington Commanders, both of which were tasked with having a trip to London.

Now, it looks as if the trip might actually be a possibility. And what better way for the Texans to get the London experience in the NFL than to play against the team who visits the most frequently, and happens to be within their own division in the Jaguars?

The Jaguars, through their 14 games played in London throughout franchise history, have an even 7-7 record. That gives the Texans a perfect opportunity to sink their all-time record below .500 and pick things up right where they left off from their last win back in 2019.

The rest of the Texans' schedule will become clear upon its official release on May 14th. But for now, we've at least got one inkling of a divisional game to expect once that reveal arrives.

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