Texans Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents and Dates

The NFL schedule release is officially upon us later this week on Thursday, May 14th, which means for the Houston Texans (and the rest of the league, for that matter), their upcoming 17-game slate set to take place later this year will finally come to light.

But as we remain in a bit of a waiting period in the lead-up to the Texans' official reveal showcasing their 18-week schedule, we do have a few hints regarding which teams Houston will be facing on the schedule, and even a leaked date for one of those 17 games.

We'll likely know more as the week progresses and more leaks surface. But with the information we know now, let's take a look at the Texans' confirmed opponents for the 2026 schedule, and any dates that may also be revealed.

Home Matchups

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Away Matchups

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

LA Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers

In all, the Texans will have their usual pair of matchups against each team in the AFC South, along with sets of games across two other divisions–– the AFC North and the NFC East.

But the Texans will also have a few games stemming from their second-place finish in the division last year. Houston has three games against similar second-place teams from last year in the Green Bay Packers, LA Chargers, and Buffalo Bills; all of which set up to be some pretty tough challenges on paper.

Based on projected win totals headed into next season, the Texans currently have the 26th-ranked strength of schedule in the NFL, and the second-easiest of any team in the AFC, behind only the Miami Dolphins.

The Texans have seven total matchups against teams who made the postseason in 2025.

Leaked Dates

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is pressured by Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90), linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) and defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

As of three days before the schedule is revealed for the entire league, the Texans have had one leak surrounding an upcoming game on their schedule from @NerdingtonNFL on X: that's Week 6 against their division rival, the Jaguars.

Week 6: Texans @ Jaguars @ Wembley Stadium, Oct 18th, 8:30 AM CT

NFL SCHEDULE LEAK



Texans vs Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London - Week 6 - Sun Oct 18th 9:30 ET pic.twitter.com/ffKX0Di9QM — NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL) May 9, 2026

It's a unique chance for the Texans to head internationally for a game that the franchise hasn't done since 2019, when they also went over to the UK to face the Jaguars in their home away from home.

Houston would eventually win that game in dominant fashion 26-3, and land their first-ever international victory when Deshaun Watson was still quarterbacking the Texans' offense.

Now seven years later, the two division rivals will face off in Wembley once again with a much-different look roster-wise for both sides.

The Texans and Jaguars are coming fresh off a 2025 campaign where they each logged double-digit wins for an eventual playoff berth, and in their two matchups during the regular season, split their two-game series 1-1.

Houston will hope to change that record into a sweep for their upcoming 2026 slate, and could do so with a statement win overseas.

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