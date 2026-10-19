7 Key Quotes From Texans QB C.J. Stroud After Big Win vs. Jaguars

The Houston Texans were able to take home a big-time 34-31 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this weekend–– marking their second straight win over their past two showings in a game where this team showed a whole lot more life than they have through the past four weeks.

And after the Texans' Week 6 win, we were able to hear from their quarterback C.J. Stroud at the podium, where he had a few key quotes to take note of.

Here's a batch of seven key quotes from Stroud's end-of-game presser from this weekend.

On His Fourth Quarter Interception

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) intercepts the ball against the Houston Texans during the second half at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stroud finally logged his first interception of the season on a fourth quarter throw picked off by Travis Hunter.

And overall, it seems as if Stroud isn't letting that one mistake hang over his head after the loss––especially knowing how he was playing throughout most of the game.

"Of course, you don't want to make that mistake, but I thought I was playing well," Stroud said. "I thought I was playing really well and putting the ball where I needed to put it. I just made a mistake, and I've learned in my life that I have to flush my failures and flush my successes and just move on.

"We got the ball back. Our defense did a great job holding them to three points, then gave me the ball back, and we went down and had a game-winning drive. I appreciate my teammates having my back. All of them were telling me how great I was playing and what they thought of me in that moment. That really meant a lot."

Thoughts on the Game-Winning Drive

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) reacts with teammates after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stroud was able to add to his resume with a game-winning drive commanded with a little under two minutes left in the contest. And it seems that once the Texans were able to get the ball all tied up, Stroud was feeling pretty confident about his team's chances.

"I was excited. I got the ball back, and we had a tie game. I thought, 'Let's go win the game," Stroud said.

"Just be aggressive. I thought the play calls were great right there. Woody [Marks] made that big-time play, and we got a seven-yard run with Jawhar [Jordan]. In those moments, I try my best to stay calm and even-keeled and put our team in a position to win.

Reuniting With Marvin Harrison Jr. Once Again

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans got their first look at Marvin Harrison Jr. in a Texans uniform for this game, where he found his way to four targets for three catches for 34 yards. Stroud appeared to be pretty pleased with the results.

"It felt like old times. I'm proud of him and happy for him. I might have missed him on a touchdown on a little fake screen, but other than that, I think we connected on [three] passes," Stroud said.

"The defensive back made a good play on the corner route, but I thought Marvin looked great. He looked excited to be out there, and I think we'll get him more touches and more plays as the season goes on."

How the Offensive Line Protected

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An impressive day it was for the Texans' offensive line, who managed to help the Texans gain 114 yards on the ground, but also allowed Stroud to get taken down for a grand total of zero sacks. So he made sure to give credit where it's due after the contest.

"The offensive line did a great job not giving up any sacks today," Stroud said. "We were getting the ball out on time, guys were getting open, and the backs and tight ends were blocking. The whole team was doing its job."

Thoughts on the Offensive Playmakers

Oct 18, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) catches a touchdown pass against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) in the second half during the 2026 NFL London Games at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' pass-catchers really shined from start to finish in this one. Eight players managed to haul in multiple receptions over the course of the game, with Jaylin Noel leading the way for 107 yards. So Stroud made sure to give him and everyone else their flowers.

"It's always fun. It's amazing having weapons," Stroud said. "I thought Jaylin [Noel] looked really good these last couple of weeks and continues to wow people. But we're all used to it on this team. He's been a baller."

"Having guys like Nico [Collins], KB [Kayshon Boutte] and Hutch [Xavier Hutchinson] means we've got a room full of playmakers. I'm excited to have them, and we're getting Tank [Dell] back as well. We've got a lot of playmakers on this team who can make plays. I thought Jawhar and Woody did a great job, too. It all starts up front, and our whole offensive line did a great job today."

On If the Texans Are Starting to Turn a Corner

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts with kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a brutal first four weeks of the season, the Texans have now won back-to-back games against divisional opponents, and might have an opportunity to go on a run here moving forward. And clearly, Stroud seems to believe that too.

"I think so," Stroud said on if the Texans are turning a corner, "When you look at some of the games we lost or the close games, we were one or two plays away from winning."

"I've always believed you can't start creating a bunch of new things or just lose your mind. You keep the same process. You focus on your process even more, and eventually the coin starts to flip a little more in your favor when it hasn't in the past. I'm excited for the rest of the year."

On the Belief He Has in the Texans

Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 18, 2026 Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs | Action Images via Reuters

Now as the Texans move forward with just one week to go until their bye, Stroud has some clear belief in his surrounding team. But in the process of doing so, it seems he'll continue to focus on one thing at a time, one week at a time.

"I have all the hope in our team," Stroud said on his belief in the Texans. "We've got a lot of guys who are mentally and physically tough. It's not always going to happen overnight. I think the best thing we've done is keep things in-house and make sure we're locked in with one another."

"The second thing is focusing on one thing at a time. You can't look 10 weeks ahead and start thinking about what might happen. You've got to focus on what you have right now. Whether it's a walkthrough, a meeting, going home, relaxing or recovering, whatever you're doing, be where your feet are. I think we've done that over the last couple of weeks, and we've got to keep it going.

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