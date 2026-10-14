Texans Make Marvin Harrison Jr. Plans Clear for Week 6 vs. Jaguars

The Houston Texans finally got their new wide receiver addition Marvin Harrison Jr. in the building for his first team practice on Wednesday, coming just a day before the team is set to take the flight overseason to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London for Week 6.

And it seems like for the Texans, they won't be waiting long at all before they're able to see their new trade acquisition on the field for a regular season game.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke to the media after Wednesday's team practice, where he was asked about what Harrison Jr.'s availability would look like for the week ahead. Ryans noted that the team will be playing their new wide receiver in Week 6 against the Jaguars.

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said newly-acquired WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will make his Houston debut Sunday in London vs. the Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/qfcrSg3SWC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2026

It's a quick turnaround for the Texans' new wideout after being less than a week removed from his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

In just a week's time, Harrison Jr. was notified he'd be traded from the Cardinals, was deemed inactive for Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, saw the trade go down on Sunday afternoon, and he's now seemingly ready to go for his first game with Houston––albeit a little far away from home in London.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s First Texans Practice Was a Success

As to how much the Texans wind up utilizing Harrison Jr. in his first game with the team? To this point, that remains a bit of a mystery.

There remains a chance that while the 24-year-old will be active and on the field for Week 6 against the Jaguars, he might not be a true featured part of the game plan until closer to the second half of the season.

However, from the initial signs that the Texans and DeMeco Ryans have seen from their new pass-catcher at Wednesday's practice, he appears to be pretty confident that Harrison Jr. has caught onto his new system and situation quite well.

"I thought Marvin did a really good job today getting acclimated," Ryans said of Harrison Jr.'s first Texans practice.

"Coaches have done a great job in the background, just really working with him, getting him caught up to speed on our plays, the verbiage of what we're doing. He got in, ran some plays today, did a good job."

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison Jr. also seemed to take it upon himself to get further adjusted with the Texans' offense a little earlier upon his arrival this week.

Ryans explained that Harrison Jr. had come into the Texans' facility for individual work during his first night in town with assistant wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood, thus allowing him and his acclimation process to get a day ahead of schedule.

"Getting a player caught up, it isn't hard when the player is attentive and he's locked in on getting the details down. So Marvin's first night here, he was with our assistant wide receiver coach, Coach Tiquan [Underwood], and they were grinding," Ryans said of how Harrison Jr. is adjusting.

"They were working late at night. They were in the playbook, grinding, and that allowed him to get a day ahead. Now, he was able to go out there today and just fit right in seamlessly. So, when you put the work in and you're dialed in, you can make it work."

Now, that urgency and hard work to get on the same page as this Texans' offense early seems to already be paying off for Harrison Jr.

He'll be on the field this weekend against the Jaguars in a brand-new uniform, catching passes from his college teammate C.J. Stroud, and might end up being a key part of the Texans' offensive game plan a bit earlier than expected if he's able to keep up at this pace.

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