The Houston Texans have seen C.J. Stroud put together what could be his most impressive season as a pro through his last 11 games of this year.

He's on pace for over 4,500 passing yards, is set to crush his previous record in passing touchdowns for a season, and would almost certainly be seeing his name in some MVP discussions––had the Texans held a little bit of a better record at this point in the year.

But regardless of where Stroud may stand in terms of the league MVP ladder right now, he's certainly surging his way up the list of some of the best Texans quarterbacks ever with a season like this.

In fact, with a few more solid performances under his belt this season, Stroud will be right on the cusp of topping one notable former signal-caller for the Texans in the franchise record books––that being Deshaun Watson.

C.J. Stroud Nearing Texans' Second-Most Passing Yards

During the Texans' latest win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, Stroud hit a pretty impressive mark in Houston's franchise history books: he bested David Carr's mark for career passing yards, which was set at 13,391 through his five years with the team.

However, as Stroud now sits third place in the Texans' record books, he's only a few games away from second place––so long as he keeps up his current pace of posting some of the best numbers of his four-year career.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watson, who sits second on the Texans' all-time passing yards list, falls at 14,539 total passing yards from his 54 games played through four years with the team. But Stroud is only 1,007 yards behind him in his 56 games.

That means, if Stroud continues his current average of 265.3 passing yards per game, he'll be able to take over Watson's spot in second place in just around four games. Or, in this case, just in time for Week 15's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It'd only continue what's been an impressive season on behalf of the Texans' lead signal-caller. This year, Stroud is already on pace to rank third in Houston's record books for single-season passing yards, and he'd only add to that feat if he were able to scale even higher for his career numbers.

Becoming the Texans' all-time passing yards leader still sits a ways away for Stroud, as Matt Schaub holds that title pretty clearly with over 23,000––nearly 10,000 yards out from where Stroud currently finds himself.

Even taking over Watson in Houston's career touchdown numbers is still a bit farther out for Stroud than you would think, as Watson's 104 total touchdown passes as a member of the Texans sit comfortably above Stroud's total of 84.

However, even knowing that Stroud has made his way this far up the leaderboard for the Texans' all-time passers is a credit to how well the young quarterback has taken on his first four years in the league in totality.

Despite all of the ups and downs Stroud and the Texans have faced since his arrival in 2023, he's been one of the best players Houston has had at the position in 25 years as a franchise–– and that status will only be even clearer the sooner than the Texans and Stroud lock in a new contract extension.

Until then, Stroud will only continue to navigate his way up the Texans' all-time lists and prove exactly why he's deserving of that long-term, lucrative commitment once this coming offseason arrives.

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