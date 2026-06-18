Texans Keep Hearing Great Things on WRs Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel

Two names in the building for the Houston Texans who have continually received some strong praise through the offseason workout period have been their pair of second-year wide receivers, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.

After a solid year of production where each were a bit limited in their roles offensively until later in the season, this year seems to be setting up for a much different situation for both.

Higgins and Noel have both gotten frequent reps in the first team offense on the outside and in the slot, respectively. They've gotten positive comments from surrounding teammates and coaches, and seem certain to see an increase in responsibility next season, perhaps as the second and third options behind Nico Collins.

Those comments have only continued rolling into training camp next month, even with some of the most experienced pass-catchers in the room, such as Justin Watson, taking notice of the recent improvements Higgins and Noel have made.

Justin Watson Had Special Praise for Higgins, Noel at Minicamp

During an interview with Texans All-Access, Watson went out of his way to note the strides that both Higgins and Noel have made heading into the 2026 campaign, crediting Noel's prowess in the slot and Higgins' presence on the outside opposite of Nico Collins.

“Two guys that have really shown up is Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel," Watson said. "Had good first years, put a ton of work in this offseason, and really expanded."

"I’ve seen Jaylin Noel take that slot role and really run with it. And, man, Higgins on the outside, release has been great, playing with a big frame and a lot of speed."

Of course, you can only learn so much about a team in minicamp and OTAs. Receivers can easily look tuned up nicely when they're in t-shirts and shorts, and we might not get an honest gauge at how each could look heading into the season until training camp hits next month.

At the very least, though, we're hearing all the right things from those in the building regarding these two. And it might just be setting the stage for a true breakout season from both to be the types of presences needed to join this receiver group.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (82) and wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Higgins projects as a dominant vertical threat with size and speed to take attention off of Collins on the other side of the field, and appears to be checking all of the right boxes that sets him up to build on his strong second half to his rookie campaign.

As for Noel, he didn't get quite the same reps that Higgins did at the end of last season, and saw most of his time on the field as a returner on special teams.

Even still, without having Christian Kirk in the mix to take his snaps in the slot, Noel is well-positioned to be the Texans' primary option there. With his speed, quickness, and playmaking ability, he'll be a nice dose of youth to bring into the offense, and could very well be an upgrade from what Houston had to work with in 2025.

Lewis Bond Also Lands a Shoutout From Justin Watson

Another name that Watson also made sure to highlight: the Texans' rookie wideout Lewis Bond, who's made several plays during offseason workouts with the second and third-team offenses, and could be trending towards finding his way past the 53-man roster cut come later this year.

"[Bond] lived up to the bill. He's really productive in college, and from day one. He’s been making plays on all kinds of routes. Been really impressed with how he’s picked up the playbook, and how he’s competed for the ball out here so far.”

Bond might not have a leg up on Noel for that top option in the slot just yet, despite a strong start to the offseason program. Based on Noel's own growth and edge in terms of tenure, it'll be tough to overcome him in the depth chart.

At the same time, Bond's at least proven the Texans right thus far in deciding to invest a day three pick in him a couple of months ago, as he projects to be an experienced and reliable weapon as someone who can make an impact in the short game and after the catch.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Lewis Bond arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Texans may have not gone out to make a ton of noise to bolster their receiver room this offseason, though that's because they're holding a ton of confidence in the growth and development of those young pieces already in the building from last year.

And while it's early, it seems like Higgins and Noel might be able to bring the exact juice needed to this air attack to elevate C.J. Stroud's ceiling, and this offensive effectiveness as a whole.

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