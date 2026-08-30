7 Texans Roster Bubble Players to Watch as Cuts Begin Heating Up

The Houston Texans are right on the cusp of finalizing their 53-man roster heading into the 2026 season.

The deadline for NFL rosters to slim down from a whopping 90 players from training camp and pre-season to 53 hits at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday. And so far, the Texans have only enacted a reported 10 cuts to their roster, leaving their total at 80 names just hours ahead of the deadline.

So that means there's a ton to be decided as it relates to how this Texans' roster will look when the dust settles from their roster moves. Many players are right on the borderline of making it past the cut or coming up just short, and will have their verdicts decided upon at any moment.

As cuts begin to heat up throughout the course of the weekend, here's a look at seven roster bubble players to keep an eye on from now until the buzzer sounds at 5 p.m.

RB Noah Whittington

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans running back Noah Whittington (26) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans have liked what they've seen from their UDFA running back throughout camp and preseason, that makes him a real candidate to be a part of Houston's depth chart in the backfield. He's played two games to log 22 carries for 51 yards.

The hurdle Whittington will have to overcome, though, is the fact that this once-injured Texans running back room is now nearing full health entering the regular season. Jawhar Jordan is coming back from his hip injury, and British Brooks is returning from a broken hand.

So if anything, Whittington will have to make it onboard as an RB5, or he'll be a practice squad candidate.

WR Justin Watson

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Justin Watson (84) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' veteran wideout signing from 2025, Justin Watson, had to spend most of last season recovering from an Achilles injury. The former Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher was expected to have a decent role on special teams and offensively, and could be due for the same looks this season now that he's healed.

But now, he's in a much-different-looking receiver room after the Jayden Higgins injury; one with a ton of depth that he could still find a spot within, yet it's far from a guarantee he's one of the six or seven names Houston keeps on for the regular season.

WR Jared Wayne

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another wide receiver who has to be talked about: third-year wideout Jared Wayne, who's been a standout for the Texans throughout the course of camp and preseason, perhaps even doing enough to claw into a 53-man roster spot with the work he's done.

His case to make it onboard for Week 1 was certainly boosted following Higgins' season-ending ACL injury. But, like Watson, he's far from a guarantee to make the cut when factoring in the other depth pieces Houston has to account for, like Lewis Bond, Sterling Shepard, and Zay Jones.

TE Brevin Jordan

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been an inspiring story to see Jordan get back onto the field for the Texans. From back-to-back season-ending knee injuries to now even competing for a 53-man roster spot is an achievement in itself.

However, Jordan has been dealing with lingering injury issues since the start of preseason that have left him sidelined for all three games, and might just leave him on the outside looking in for the Week 1 roster. Maybe his productive OTAs and minicamps from earlier this summer will be able to save him.

IOL Jake Andrews

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews (60) in action during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a world where the Texans' starting center from the 2025 season doesn't even make it onto the Week 1 roster just one year later. And it's in part due to the increased level of competition that now resides next to him at the center position.

First-round rookie Keylan Rutledge is expected to start. Free agent addition Evan Brown has made a strong impression at camp and could play at guard or center, and the same could be said for 2023 sixth-round pick Jarrett Patterson, who's also on the roster bubble. Andrews feels like he could be the odd man out here.

DT Naquan Jones

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Trevor Penning (75) attempts to block against Houston Texans defensive tackle Naquan Jones (91) during the game at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Naquan Jones has had a pretty strong camp and preseason, which makes him a clear candidate to make it past the 53-man cut. The problems for his case arise when looking at the depth Houston already has on their defensive interior.

Sheldon Rankins, Tommy Togiai, Kayden McDonald, Logan Hall, and Mario Edwards are all bound to make it past the cut, and likely see a considerable role on the Texans' defense next season. Is there enough room in that unit for Jones to squeeze in as one of the last players to make the cut?

LB Aiden Fisher

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Aiden Fisher (59) before a play during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The seventh-round rookie has made a noticeable impression on the Texans' defense, especially throughout their three preseason games. His most productive day came from Houston's most recent showing against the Carolina Panthers where he led the team with 12 tackles.

But his preseason production might still not be enough to vault him into the 53-man roster picture. Outside of the Texans' starters at linebacker, Wade Woodaz is locked in for a spot. Jake Hansen and Jake Hummel could be special teamers who have an upper hand on Fisher, and Jamal Hill can't be forgotten about either.

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