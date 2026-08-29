Stock Up, Stock Down After Texans' 13-16 Preseason Loss to Panthers

The Houston Texans couldn't pick up a win in their third and final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, falling to a 13-16 loss on the road in Bank of America Stadium.

For the Texans, most of their starters and key reserve players either saw limited reps or rested altogether for this one, which in turn, left the door open for several backups and roster bubble players to shine on a bigger stage, thus helping or hurting their stock in a notable way because of it.

Let's sort through who on the Texans saw their stock trending up and trending down with their final preseason game against Carolina now in the books:

Stock Up

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Feleipe Franks (81) runs with the ball against Houston Texans linebacker Aiden Fisher (59) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Josh Kelly

The Texans rested most of their key offensive weapons— including their recent trade acquisition Kayshon Boutte— but among the wide receivers that did play, Josh Kelly shined as one of the better names of the night. He led Houston with three catches for 36 yards, nearly double the next highest receiver.

It's hard to say Kelly shifted his stock much on the Texans' roster because of how deep they are at wide receiver at the moment. Even with a game like this, he's on the outside of the roster bubble looking in. But there's little question that he was still the most productive pass-catcher on Houston's side for the night.

LB Aiden Fisher

Fisher, who's had a strong start to his first two preseason games, found his way to have one of the most productive days on the Texans' defense as a whole in this one against Carolina. He led Houston with 12 total tackles and took a large share of the linebacker reps throughout the night.

With how beaten up the Texans are at linebacker right now, it's a preseason that, for the seventh-round rookie, could help him get one step closer to a 53-man roster spot.

DE Sabastian Harsh

The Texans' defensive end room, like their linebacker group, was pretty shorthanded due to injury entering the night. And as a result, Houston's pass rush struggled more than they typically do. But at the same time, UDFA rookie Sebastian Harsh stood out as the best name at the position while they were down four depth pieces.

Sabastian Harsh got to the QB QUICK



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/3ZAoLo96LO — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2026

Two tackles, a pass deflection, and the only sack of the evening for the Texans' defense. A much-needed big night for his stock with roster cuts on the horizon.

S George Odum

The special teams ace spent his time playing some defense on Friday night, where he stood out with seven tackles, a pass deflection, and the only interception the Texans had for the entire game in the second quarter on Panthers quarterback Kyle Trask.

Considering he's been on the roster for less than a week, it's a great start to Odum's Texans tenure, and might be able to help him cling onto a practice squad spot because of it.

Stock Down

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Brett Rypien (16) looks to pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Brett Rypien

It was another game where the Texans' new QB3 had a less-than-inspiring performance in the reps that he got. He came into the game midway through the second quarter to finish with 13 of 23 passes completed for 101 yards, two sacks, a touchdown pass to Zay Jones, and an interception at the end of the fourth quarter.

The night was a step in the right direction from last week's debut, but still leaves questions up in the air of whether or not the Texans should carry their third quarterback onto the roster heading into the first game of the year against the Buffalo Bills.

QB Davis Mills

The Texans' QB2 only played four of drives at the top of the first quarter into the second, and it wasn't exactly the prettiest showing for Mills. He completed just three of seven passes for 18 yards, was sacked twice for 14 yards, and had an interception thrown to Panthers safety Lanthan Ransom.

It's nothing to panic over: Mills was playing with a lot of backups to surround him. But it's still less than an optimal way to close out the preseason for any signal caller.

WR Lewis Bond

One of the Texans' more notable preseason and training camp stars thus far was held quiet in his final outing. The sixth-round rookie saw two targets come his way, but wasn't able to haul in either.

More likely than not, Bond is still ln line to make the 53-man roster as one of the last receivers onboard. But maybe the recent trade to acquire Kayshon Boutte changes his fate before Week 1 arrives.

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