3 New Texans Players Who Could Make or Break 2026 Season

The Houston Texans have been about as busy as any team in the NFL throughout this offseason when it comes to their variety of roster tweaks in the form of signings, extensions, trades, and draft selections.

It sets the stage for Houston to have an exciting, and even stronger roster than what they presented in their 2025 season, which panned out pretty solid as is with a 12-5 record and a third consecutive Wild Card victory come time for the playoffs.

But for the Texans to take that next step in 2026, a few newcomers will have some steep responsibility on their shoulders to step up as year-one impact players to reach their aspired ceiling, and could even be candidates who make or break Houston's season entirely.

Let's sort through three new players on the Texans' roster who could have the biggest impact on their success for next season.

1. David Montgomery

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) rushes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest upgrade the Texans made over the offseason, running back and trade acquisition from the Detroit Lions, David Montgomery, is sure to bring some much-needed power and overall life to this rushing attack that was severely lacking in 2025.

The Texans ranked 22nd in the NFL for total team rushing yards in 2026, and ranked second-to-last in overall rushing touchdowns, showing a clear deficiency in backfield firepower and a lack of consistency in establishing the run on a week-to-week basis.

Montgomery has the size and skillset to handle a bulk of the carries in the backfield, and is eager to take on that role, while Woody Marks fills in as a change-of-pace back and an explosive threat in the passing game.

It's simply another layer of dynamic playmaking in an offense that could certainly use it, if the former Lions back can take a step forward from a bit of a lesser 2025 campaign behind Jahmyr Gibbs.

2. Keylan Rutledge

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Texans made multiple investments across their offensive line in both free agency and the draft. And in doing so, Houston's almost certain to have two brand new starters in the trenches in the form of Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith.

But first round pick Keylan Rutledge will have a strong chance of quickly entering that starting mix as well, depending on how well he can transition to center; where he's most likely to line up in his first year pro.

If Rutledge can make that transition smooth and seamless to become a Week 1 starter, and be a positive force in doing so, it'll only take this run game a step forward, as well as bolster C.J. Stroud's overall protection, which were two of the Texans' biggest focal points to attack for this offseason.

3. Foster Moreau

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the second half in front of New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Foster Moreau is far from the most eye-catching acquisition the Texans made this offseason. He might not even be the most appealing new name in Houston's tight end room when factoring in second-round pick Marlin Klein.

But based on how he and the rest of the tight end room perform leading up to training camp, there's a real chance Moreau slots in as the second tight end on the depth chart behind Dalton Schultz thanks to his experience as another pair of reliable hands in the receiving game, but more importantly, a stronger blocker.

The Texans were bottom seven in the NFL last season for 13 personnel usage (1.47%), and the second lowest in 12 personnel (7.74%).

Having another steady, veteran tight end alongside Dalton Schultz can help expand that number for 2026, and in turn, help this offense become more versatile in both the pass and the run.

Moreau, if back to full health from an injury-ridden 2025 with the New Orleans Saints, probably has the best chance of anyone to bring that aspired lift to the position group as soon as next season.

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