Cade Stover's Position Switch Could Keep Him on Texans Roster

The Houston Texans could be eyeing a change of position for Cade Stover, and it might just save his spot on next season's roster.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans are reportedly switching Stover from a tight end— the position he's played since entering the league in 2024— to fullback.

2026 Houston Texans 90-man Roster (5/12/26)



UPDATES:

- Added RB Evan Hull

- Waived TE Luke Lachey



- Cade Stover moved to FB

(Reported move by Aaron Wilson)



- British Brooks moved to RB (projection)

(Replaces Dare Ogunbowale's vet ST role) pic.twitter.com/YounKXo7x6 — JaysonBraddock (@JaysonBraddock) May 12, 2026

Stover now fills in as one of the two names the Texans have to line up at fullback; a rare position to have on a modern NFL roster, but can certainly still find a role in an offense with the right fit.

In terms of Stover's fit at fullback, while eye-catching, it might actually be the best shot for the Texans‘ fourth-round pick from two years ago to make the 53-man roster come time for next season.

Could the Cade Stover Fullback Experiment Work?

Stover's 2025 season in Houston left a little bit more to be desired.

Stover played in a total of nine games to log 12 receptions on 16 targets for 76 total yards. He also had four carries for three yards and two first downs, largely as an asset at the line of scrimmage for the Texans' own version of the tush push.

He struggled with a foot injury early in the year that kept him from truly getting comfortable in the offense within the first half of the season, and once healthy, couldn't quite carve out a significantly impactful role in the tight end room or the passing game.

Combine that with a vastly improved tight end room with guys like Foster Moreau and Marlin Klein brought into Houston this offseason, it's safe to say that, with a lackluster offseason and uninspiring training camp, Stover at tight end is squarely on the roster bubble.

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

However, that status can change drastically if Stover can find his groove as a fullback; a role the Texans haven't cemented a clear starter for rolling into 2026, and might actually be an area he excels in better, as opposed to being strictly a tight end.

Stover doesn't have to have as steep of responsibilities as a vertical threat like a tight end would, can work more extensively as a blocker, and can still find ways to get the ball in his hands if the Texans wanted to carry over their same "Stover Shove" look from last year's playbook.

Sure, his total snap count could be lower considering the limited use a fullback provides compared to a tight end. But compared to the steep depth Stover has to go up against at tight end with each of Dalton Schultz, Moreau, and Klein, on paper, the road appears much simpler to get a bid on the 53-man roster in the backfield, as opposed to his role from the past two seasons.

Seeing how well he takes on the challenge in the coming weeks of the Texans' offseason will be an interesting storyline to watch unravel. And if successful, could add a welcomed layer of versatility to their offense in 2026.

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