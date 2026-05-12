Texans Waive Second-Year TE to Sign RB Evan Hull

The Houston Texans have made a few minor roster moves in the days following their rookie minicamp; both on the offensive side of the ball.

According to a team announcement, the Texans have signed former New Orleans Saints running back Evan Hull to their 90-man roster.

We have signed Evan Hull and made other roster moves. pic.twitter.com/IiHgSNvKdE — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 11, 2026

In order to make space for the move, the Texans have also waived 2025 seventh-round pick, Luke Lachey, thus thinning out their tight end room a bit.

Lachey was the 255th-overall pick in last year's draft, coming out of Iowa, and was primarily on the Texans' practice squad throughout his first year in the pros, unable to get a snap in the regular season.

And now, it seems like in the weeks leading up to the Texans' offseason OTAs taking place later this month, his time with Houston has come to a close, as he'll now look to find another opportunity elsewhere.

Why Texans Opted to Waive Luke Lachey

The Texans adding extra depth to their running back room adds up, considering Houston only had four on the roster before their move for Hull. Now they've got better competition to work with in a room that could've used another dose of it.

But the Texans needed to carve out one roster spot on their 90-man unit in order to facilitate the addition of Hull, considering Houston had just used up their last spot on the roster earlier last week when claiming Ali Gaye from waivers.

When taking a step back to look at the Texans roster, cutting ties with Lachey–– who was deep down the depth chart at tight end–– simply made the most sense of anyone on board.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans tight end Luke Lachey (42) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans have made a clear investment in upgrading their tight end depth behind Dalton Schultz this summer, particularly with blocking-focused names like former Saints veteran Foster Moreau, and a noteworthy push in the second round of the draft to land Michigan's Marlin Klein; someone who looks primed for a solid year one role.

That's already three solid tight ends that the Texans will have on their 53-man roster cut, and likely to get snaps next year. So the potential role for Lachey on this group here was already looking pretty dicey leading up to training camp later this summer.

So instead of waiting out what felt like an inevitable wave drawing deeper into the summer and closer to next season, the Texans now allow Lachey a chance to scavenge the market for another opportunity, while Houston moves forward with a slimmer tight end room, but one still better-looking than 2025's set.

Considering Lachey hasn't got many pro reps after just one year as a pro, there's a good case to be made for another team to give him a training camp deal to try out for a roster spot, either on the 53-man roster or practice squad. But time will tell where his future lies next.

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